Women of Power 2022 luncheon: A gathering of inspiring individuals at Rosemead

When we first came up with Women of Power, we wanted it to be more than a list to celebrate some of the most inspiring women in Singapore today. We envisioned it as a community – a gathering of great minds – in which women can support and empower one another to spark change in more ways than one.

In a recent survey by YouGov Profiles, seven in 10 women in Singapore agreed that gender equality in the workplace remains elusive. On the flip side, only 55% of men believed so. Indeed, there’s still work to be done to advance women, be it in opportunities, voice, welfare or wages. As media practitioners, we have the power to highlight the existing gender gap, so as to give new urgency for change in this moral, social and economic issue.

That is why we’ve created Women of Power, and why we’ve brought our community of leaders together over a luncheon at the beautiful Californian restaurant Rosemead. This female-focused initiative is the beginning of us building a network of positive, like-minded individuals across various interests and industries. It is our hope that a gathering like this will open doors and minds for everyone in the room.

We believe we did just that at our first luncheon. Conversations flowed over welcome cocktails (a delightful concoction of Chitose strawberries, shiso leaves, Ambrato vermouth, and sparkling wine) and our four-course lunch that includes the signature Shokupan roll to share, a refreshing crab and prawn salad, Spanish seabass or New York stirloin, and a mango dessert with masala chai and coconut. We also invited Trina Liang-Lin, Rebekah Lin and Jaelle Ang to come forward in a panel to talk about their passions.

As we thanked our guests for making the time to lunch with us, we received some heartfelt appreciation for holding the get-together. Said Thenuga Vijakumar, lawyer and president of Cat Welfare Society: ” The beauty of this cross-industry/field/lifestyle is that there’s no ‘competition’. When there was networking in the legal industry, ultimately it was about landing clients so people were happy to mentor others but not necessarily with seeing others rise above them. That’s not true mentorship. But with this group, I think you can drive that.”

Sonia Ong, founder of Baroque House, agrees: “I couldn’t have asked for a better and more helpful platform to give support and be supported by friendly fellow women as well as to meet the really powerful women (behind the power women) whom I would not otherwise have encountered. I am excited for the possibilities that follow.”

See the highlights of the afternoon below: