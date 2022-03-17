Amy Schumer just wants ‘to be real about’ getting liposuction

Back in January, Amy Schumer posted some seaside snaps on Instagram, writing in her caption that she’d gotten her “strength back” after years of dealing with endometriosis pain (and ultimately having her uterus removed). At the time, she also shared that she underwent some cosmetic work — namely, liposuction — even though she “never thought [she] would.” And while society seemingly says that personal plastic surgery details should be kept hush-hush, Schumer rarely fails to keep it real, especially when it comes to her relationship with her body.

And in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 40-year-old comedian got even more candid about choosing to get liposuction, which, ICYDK, is a cosmetic surgical procedure that involves fat being sucked out of one’s body, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“It’s not about needing to be slamming, because I’ve never been famous for being hot, but I’d reached a place where I was tired of looking at myself in the mirror,” she told the publication.

Schumer went on to grab her stomach above her C-section scar and explain that she ultimately realised that “grilled chicken and walks” weren’t enough to address the area. So she decided to go under the knife to make changes that would help her feel better in her skin — and no, she doesn’t regret her decision to have the surgery or share it with her millions (and millions) of followers. “Everybody on camera is doing this shit, I just wanted to be real about it,” she told THR.

This isn’t the only time Schumer has dished about why she got liposuction. During the March 3 episode of Chelsea Handler’s podcast Dear Chelsea, the mom of one told Handler, “I got liposuction. I never thought I was gonna do anything like that. Like, when I would hear liposuction, I was just like, ‘That’s so crazy to me.’ And I would say, ‘I’m not ever going to do anything.'”

But it seems her age and years of suffering from health struggles were factors in changing her mind. “Cut to turning 40, after having a C-section…and my endometriosis surgery, I was like, I healed well. So I was like, ‘Can I get lipo?'” she said. “And I got lipo and I’m feeling really good.”

In fact, being honest with fans after her surgeries was a priority for Schumer. “I just wanted to say that because if anybody sees me in pictures or anything and they’re like, ‘She looks thinner and whatever,’ it’s because I had a surgery,” she told her longtime pal. “It’s too hard, and I just wanna be real about it.”

The TL;DR here? There’s no shame or judgment in doing what makes you feel good and props to those like Schumer who share so openly along the way.

