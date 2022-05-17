Amy Schumer wants to be ‘healthy and strong’ this summer

While some celebrities prefer to keep information about their health private, comedian Amy Schumer appears to be celebrating what her body has recently gone through in a new Instagram post. She shared a photo of herself wearing a black corset, bra, and underwear set with black sunglasses and black strappy heels. It’s a good look, but it’s her caption that really stands out.

“C section. Hysterectomy. Lipo. This summer is about letting the love in,” wrote Schumer in her caption. “Trying to be healthy and strong for myself and my family.”

Amy Schumer talks about being healthy and strong

If you follow Schumer’s personal life, you know she’s long been candid about her health. As referenced in her recent caption, the Life & Beth actress underwent a c-section when giving birth to her son in 2019, which was made more difficult due to her endometriosis (a painful condition that results in tissue similar to what usually lines the inside of the uterus growing outside of it).

Schumer later shared that she underwent surgery for endometriosis in 2021. She had her uterus and appendix removed, writing, “All of my lifelong pain explained and lifted out of my body,” in a previous Instagram post from after the surgery.

After healing from her endometriosis surgery, Schumer revealed that she had liposuction to remove fat from her body. While a lot of people prefer to keep cosmetic procedures secret, Schumer took an alternative approach, sharing the details on Instagram and later in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’d reached a place where I was tired of looking at myself in the mirror,” she told THR, adding, “Everybody on camera is doing this shit, I just wanted to be real about it.”

She also opened up to Chelsea Handler about the procedure in a March episode of the comedian’s podcast, Dear Chelsea. “I just wanted to say that, because if anybody sees me in pictures or anything, and they’re like, ‘She looks thinner and whatever,’ it’s because I had a surgery,” Schumer told Handler.

Now that Schumer has healed from multiple medical procedures, it seems she’s ready to have her best summer yet, based on her latest Instagram post. In addition to working on being “healthy and strong,” Schumer also wants to “feel hot,” she wrote in her caption. “In my prime. Let’s go. Who’s with me?”

