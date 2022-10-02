Arbiters of Style: Chloe Ng on being a new mum

Daring, fashion-forward and passionate for all things beautiful, Chloe Ng is without a doubt one of the new faces of luxury. Crystal Lee goes behind the curtain to uncover the woman behind the perfectly curated digital feeds.

What a year it has been for Chloe Ng. The society darling and aspiring lawyer tied the knot in an opulent ceremony in January and, within the year, welcomed a baby boy. As you’d expect of an It girl, pregnancy did not stifle Chloe’s style personality. For a recent Gucci event, she wore a long-sleeved cropped top, drawstring monogrammed trousers and platform heels. At Cé La Vi for a Father’s Day celebration with Dior, she opted for a knit bodycon dress.

As a new mum who is also currently preparing for the bar exam at the end of the year, she now prioritises comfort. “These days, I go for outfits that are easy to put on and take off, so it’s easier to feed my baby,” she says. “But when I have a night out with my friends or husband, I’ll pick something cute and glamorous.”

Chloe cites her socialite mother Nina Ng and London as the biggest influences on her sense of style. “She inspires me in the way she carries herself with grace and ease. Plus, she has great taste in fashion. London, known for its daring, statement-making street style, also helped develop my love for fashion,” she adds.

Art Direction AUDREY CHAN | Styling JACQUIE ANG | Photography JOEL LOW | Make-Up KEITH BRYANT LEE, using Chanel Beauty | Hair RICK YANG, using Anti Collective | Photography Assistance EDDIE TEO

This story is part of the “Arbiters of Style” feature starring Willabelle Ong, Savina Chai, Chloe Ng and Ho Khai Ling in the Sep 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.