Arbiters of Style: Khai Ling Ho on her musical aspirations

Daring, fashion-forward and passionate for all things beautiful, Khai Ling Ho is without a doubt one of the new faces of luxury. Crystal Lee goes behind the curtain to uncover the woman behind the perfectly curated digital feeds.

Since she was crowned Miss World Singapore last October 2021, Khai Ling Ho has been busy mapping out her next big step – while filling her social media with snapshots of her smooth dance moves, soulful vocals and glamorous life. This month, the 19-year-old beauty queen will be moving to Los Angeles to pursue music.

Is it talent or hard work? For Khai Ling, it is both. “I taught myself how to sing, write songs and play instruments,” she reveals. “It used to be a secret that even my parents didn’t know about. I’d take any chance I got whenever no one was at home to let loose and belt out my favourite tracks. Now, I can’t wait to learn from the pros and turn my passion into a career.”

A self-professed introvert, Khai Ling credits her friends for giving her the confidence to post her covers on social media. To date, the aspiring musician has raked up millions of likes on TikTok.

“I’m grateful to be able to share my work and experiences. I’m taking this chance to continue to grow my platform wider as I hope to inspire more to not give up on their passions. Growing up, I had always been told by many that I will never make it in the entertainment industry, but winning Miss World Singapore and chasing my dream in LA affirm my beliefs that, with perseverance and resilience, anyone can achieve anything they set their mind to.”

This story is part of the “Arbiters of Style” feature starring Willabelle Ong, Savina Chai, Chloe Ng and Ho Khai Ling in the Sep 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.