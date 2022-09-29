Arbiters of Style: Willabelle Ong on her TikTok and Instagram personas

Daring, fashion-forward and passionate for all things beautiful, Willabelle Ong is without a doubt one of the new faces of luxury. Crystal Lee goes behind the curtain to uncover the woman behind the perfectly curated digital feeds.

Don’t let the smize fool you; Willabelle Ong knows not to take herself too seriously on social media. On Instagram, the 28-year-old digital creative and artist is the image of refined elegance, but on TikTok, her videos are a killer mix of cool and comical.

“My Instagram is all about beautiful visuals, which represent my love for photography and coming up with creative concepts; whereas my TikTok is for letting loose and having a laugh at myself with the casual and funny content I occasionally create,” she explains. “Both personas are true to who I am and it’s been a treat to have these platforms let my personality shine.”

Despite nearly hitting a million fans on both accounts – which includes the likes of Coco Rocha and Jessica Alba, she still gushes over her celebrity following. “It’s been super surreal,” says Willabelle. “I’ll also never forget the time when my High School Musical crush, Vanessa Hudgens, gave me a shout-out on her blog and Twitter when I was just starting out as a teen. That truly helped propel my audience into the international sphere.”

That being said, it’s clear that she doesn’t let fame get to her head. “Being a true Virgo, I am a perfectionist at heart and have high expectations for myself,” she admits. “I can be upset or discouraged if something is not up to standard, or if I don’t think I’ve done well enough.”

Art Direction AUDREY CHAN | Styling JACQUIE ANG | Photography JOEL LOW | Make-Up and Hair JYUE HYUE | Photography Assistance EDDIE TEO

This story is part of the “Arbiters of Style” feature starring Willabelle Ong, Savina Chai, Chloe Ng and Ho Khai Ling in the Sep 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.