Women in Wine: Caroline Frey, Owner and Winemaker of Chateau La Lagune

In the traditionally male-dominated wine industry, more women are making their mark. Annabel Tan speaks to five inspiring winemakers and winery owners from both the Old and New Worlds.

Caroline Frey

Owner and winemaker of Chateau La Lagune, Domaine Paul Jaboulet Aine and Chateau Corton C

At the helm of four wine estates, including some of the most illustrious labels in France, Caroline Frey lives and breathes winemaking. The 44-year-old is known for not just creating exceptional wines, but doing so with a fierce commitment to the environment.

Growing up in France’s Champagne region running around vineyards that her father and wine enthusiast, Jean Jacques Frey, bought in the 1980s, it’s safe to say that she has winemaking in her blood. However, it was her education, enduring passion and dedication for the craft that enabled her to make a name for herself in the French wine industry.

Frey studied oenology at the University of Bordeaux and graduated at the top of her class. “While my intuition is in my DNA, my oenology degree provided the important fundamentals,” she says. “Knowledge sharpens intuition and provides a certain freedom; once you have mastered the technique, you can concentrate on the emotions produced by the wine.”

It was there that she met her professor and mentor, the renowned French winemaker Denis Dubourdieu, with whom she created her first two vintages in 2002 and 2003 at his properties. They remained close until his demise.

After her father acquired Chateau La Lagune in Bordeaux in 1999, Frey took over the reins and produced her first vintage there in 2004. “It was the start of a beautiful journey to learn everything about the region, soil, terroir and climate for La Lagune’s grape varieties to really express themselves,” she adds. Progressively, she was able to prove her mettle as an oenologist, viticulturist and winemaker, making decisions on every level and working closely with the team to revive and transform the winery, instituting more organic and biodynamic practices.

Seeing the positive results from these changes, she did the same with the subsequent estates her family bought – Domaines Paul Jaboulet Aîné in the Rhône Valley, Chateau Corton C in Burgundy and a private vineyard in Valais, Switzerland. Frey is involved in all aspects of winemaking and viticulture at the four wine estates, which is extremely physically demanding, especially when it comes to harvest. Travelling between the vineyards in France and Switzerland is an intense sport; tasting and measuring the grapes of different varieties and ages in every parcel of land to assess grape maturity. Thanks to her affinity for the outdoors and regular mountain marathon runs, Frey has no complaints.

She adds that being a woman and mother has also given her an advantage in dealing with such challenges of winemaking. “When women have children, our strength increases ten-fold,” she surmises. “The desire for women in viticulture to take care of our vines as we do with our children means that we forget how hard the work is. Both are lifelong commitments.”

Over the years, Frey’s three French wine estates have been certified organic and biodynamic. In addition to changes in the wine growing and making, Frey has also initiated projects like planting 1,200 species of hedges and over 5,000 sqm of fruit orchards in and around the wine estates to increase biodiversity. Outside of the vineyard, she has made changes to supplies such as using vegetable inks and recycled materials in wine cartons and switching to more lightweight bottles.