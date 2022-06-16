CEO of Guocoland Cheng Hsing Yao on how the company is heeding the global urban-greening clarion call

Did you know that the property and construction industry consumes almost half of the world’s raw materials? GuocoLand’s Cheng Hsing Yao gives Yanni Tan an insight into the transformation he is spearheading on our very shores.

Apart from exerting a high demand for the world’s raw materials, the property and construction industry also produces at least a third of the world’s waste and is responsible for 40 per cent of the world’s energy consumption and associated greenhouse gas emissions, according to GuocoLand’s CEO Cheng Hsing Yao.

The architecture graduate and Harvard alumnus took the helm at the real estate developer last year, just as the pandemic caused Singaporeans to take a long, hard look at their built environment. While we have already been known as a garden city for decades – with the government and industry leaders always at the forefront of spearheading the greening of our city state, this time it is personal. Homeowners, who have come to appreciate the sanctity of their living quarters and witnessed the beauty of nature untouched by human intervention, now expect more.

There is no doubt that Cheng is the man capable of rising to the task. The former public service veteran and Public Administration Medal (Bronze) recipient spent his whole career making Singapore a greener and more liveable place. Previously, he held leadership positions at the Centre for Liveable Cities and the Urban Redevelopment Authority, and was involved in projects like the Marina Bay and the Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City.

At present, he is a board member of the National Parks Board, co-chairman of the Integrated Digital Delivery Steering Committee and the Central Procurers Panel at the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), and executive committee member of Urban Land Institute, among many other community service roles. Cheng shares more of the sustainability vision and philosophy of GuocoLand.

How far has Guocoland come in heeding the global urban-greening clarion call?

Sustainability has indeed become a key priority for the industry, as we navigate the changing needs and demands of consumers, investors and government bodies. At GuocoLand, we recognise that sustainability is integral for our long-term success and have incorporated it into our strategy and operations. An associated theme is resilience, which we are also paying strong attention to for the business.

In conceptualising integrated developments, one of our signature features is the extensive greenery and a biophilic urban design – to provide the community with a holistic wellness experience. In addition, Guoco Tower in Tanjong Pagar is an energy-efficient building, which can achieve up to 30 per cent energy savings, as compared to other buildings. The development captures and recycles 75 per cent of rainwater, reducing building water consumption by 35 per cent. The online building management system also monitors energy, utilities, water usage, optimises air-conditioning systems, and reduces overall building energy consumption.

At our upcoming Guoco Midtown integrated development in theBeach-Bugis enclave, the air-conditioning and mechanical ventilation systems will use high-performance air filters rated MERV (Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value) 14 that will be able to filter up to 95 per cent of air pollutants of 1 to 3 microns. The biophilic design of Guoco Midtown and Guoco Midtown Gardens demonstrates how the private sector can play a role in a whole-of-nation effort to contribute to the Singapore Green Plan 2030.

And our efforts are not confined to Singapore alone. We appoint contracts to companies that are ISO 14001-certified for our development projects in Singapore and China. This certification level ensures that contractors control the impact of their activities on the environment. We also encourage the adoption of environmentally friendly construction processes and sustainable sourcing of materials.

GuocoLand was awarded the Green Mark Champion in 2020 by the BCA for achieving a substantial number of Green Mark buildings at the gold level or higher – Guoco Tower, Guoco Midtown, Midtown Bay, Midtown Modern and Meyer Mansion all represented.

How knowledgeable is today’s home buyer, and has this changed in recent years?

They are sophisticated and well-informed on the many aspects of owning a property. With a renewed interest in their own physical and mental wellness due to Covid-19, buyers are increasingly looking for developments that offer them convenience, green spaces and flexible spaces to work from home, out of home.

The needs of buyers will constantly evolve, and developers should be forward-thinking. A new development takes a few years to complete, so it is important to stay ahead of the curve in coming up with innovative products and design. We continue to be firm advocates for quality mixed-use developments with innovative concepts that address the current and future needs and demands of our customers.

So far, our developments have been well received. In particular, Midtown Modern has sold around 80 per cent since it was launched just about a year ago. The majority of buyers, including those of the two penthouses, are families purchasing for owner-occupation. This residential project is part of Guoco Midtown, which will have a 30-storey office tower with premium Grade A office spaces, three retail clusters, two condominiums and a first-of-its-kind Network Hub building.

The Network Hub addresses the need for flexible working spaces and wellness offerings, while providing a host of amenities and services that include meeting rooms that are virtual-technology ready, as well as recreational facilities amid office spaces, including a 40m lap pool and a 100m jogging track suitable for high-intensity interval training.

We strongly believe that integrated mixed-use developments, especially transit-oriented developments, are the way to go in urban planning and development in highly populated cities like Singapore. They promote a car-light lifestyle by making it convenient for people to take public transport. Midtown Modern is built directly above the Bugis interchange MRT station, which is served by both the Downtown Line and the East-West Line.

Tell us more about your sustainability-focused design concepts for your residential buildings.

We design our developments from the “inside-out” – we think of how the users will live in their homes, and then we design the rest of the development around it, including the facilities and the landscaping.

Our signature focus on extensive greenery and urban biophilic design results in features that include a grand lawn, carved-out spaces for tranquillity and respite, and lush foliage weaved into the common areas. We had successfully achieved that at our past developments such as Leedon Residence, and Martin Modern, which was completed last year.

We have also raised the bar with our vision for Midtown Modern’s “Nature in the City” concept. It offers full condominium facilities including a 50m lap pool, entertainment pavilions and a tennis court, and features over 1 ha of forest, gardens and landscaping. This makes it a very rare product in the city. The expansive landscape also includes a grand lawn suitable for activities like yoga and meditation.

Our other projects like Meyer Mansion also have a substantial amount of greenery designed into the developments, where their building footprint takes up 20 per cent of the site area while 80 per cent is dedicated to gardens, facilities and landscaping. We’ve also introduced and incorporated materials in our developments that will make it easier for owners to clean and maintain their homes.

How will Guoco Midtown Gardens change the face of a bustling heritage district like Beach Road-Bugis?

We are bringing the largest collection of sustainability elements to the CBD with Guoco Midtown Gardens, which comprise 30 thematic gardens and landscaped areas as part of Guoco Midtown. We are bringing not just green features but green spaces into the CBD, which will help to reduce urban heat island effects. Ten of these gardens will be publicly accessible, providing the community with a sanctuary within the city and the chance to enjoy the lush greenery and immerse themselves in nature, without having to travel and step out of the CBD.

Building such green spaces where we integrate live-work-play benefits not just customers but the wider community. They have the potential to become multi-purpose public spaces for visitors to relax and tenants to hold events, like how our Urban Park at Guoco Tower had built a new community in and transformed Tanjong Pagar.

What’s next for Guocoland?

As we embark on the next phase of our sustainability journey, we are currently working on our decarbonisation roadmap. This entails tracking our carbon footprint, setting science-based targets as well as mapping of climate risks and opportunities – so as to provide more accountability in climate reporting.

In terms of future-proofing our built environment, all our developments will be designed as green buildings with sustainability at their core. This includes improving energy efficiency, using resources efficiently and reducing waste.

Many real estate companies are also no longer defined by geographical boundaries, so it is important for industry players to meet global benchmarks. With the government taking the lead and launching the Singapore Green Plan 2030, the local industry has come far in meeting the requirements. However, more can be done when it comes to having clear guidelines within the industry and implementation. The industry is multi-faceted and complex, especially when it comes to climate reporting and carbon emission reduction.

The 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) six months ago and the upcoming COP27 in Egypt are putting the pressure on the international community and companies to keep the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 deg C within reach. We will continue on our sustainability journey with our upcoming projects like Lentor Modern. It will be a mixed-use development with residential, commercial, F&B and retail spaces that also boasts the convenience of direct connectivity to Lentor MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line. We look forward to transforming the Lentor Hills district, and making the larger Thomson area an even more vibrant space for everyone.

This story first appeared in the June 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.