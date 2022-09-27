Courteney Cox got real about going through Menopause

Courteney Cox opened up about her experience with menopause in a hilarious and nostalgic fashion (quite literally). The Friends alum shared a video on Instagram using clips from a Tampax tampon commercial she starred in during the ’80s to highlight her current experiences with menopause. While the subject matter is serious and often not publicly discussed, Cox flipped the script with her signature humour in a post that has garnered nearly 900,000 likes and more than 15,000 comments.

Courteney Cox used an ad from the 80s to explain the symptoms of Menopause

“My commercial needed an update,” she writes in the caption. The original ad features a young Cox wearing full ’80s workout attire, including tights and leg warmers. She’s rocking short, feathered hair as she discusses the benefits of using tampons instead of pads while on your period. It’s cut with new clips created by a modern-day Cox, in which she discusses the pitfalls of menopause shot-for-shot with the outdated advertisement.

In an outfit similar to the one she wore decades ago, Cox rolls up leg warmers on top of her tights as she speaks to the camera. “Did your life completely change because of menopause?” she asks, calling out symptoms, such as hot flashes, dry skin, and bald patches. “Let me tell it to you straight. Menopause will eat you alive. It’s horrible,” she says.

Fans and fellow celebrities crowded the comments section with messages of support. Juliette Lewis replied with an array of clapping emojis and hearts and Leslie Mann added a row of crying laughing emojis. “Lololol,” wrote Jonathan Van Ness. “You know it’s one of my faves,” said Drew Barrymore. Brandie Carlile summed it up best, writing “Ok, you won the internet today, Courteney.”

FYI, menopause occurs when someone goes 12 consecutive months without a menstrual period. It’s typically accompanied by symptoms, such as hot flashes and vaginal dryness, caused by changing levels of estrogen and progesterone, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Although menopause is a natural part of ageing, it’s often considered a taboo subject. However, Cox isn’t the only celebrity using their platform to change that. In June 2022, Naomi Watts took to Instagram to discuss the condition. “Does the word menopause freak you out?” she wrote in the caption of her post, calling attention to the fact that it’s something that directly affects half the population and is felt indirectly by the other half.

Watts also opened up about her experience with premature menopause in her late 30s. Going through menopause before 40 is rare, but occurs in about one percent of women, according to the National Health Service.

Another celeb to join the menopause chat on social media is Gabrielle Union, who got real about going through perimenopause on Instagram in June 2022. Perimenopause refers to the years leading up to menopause when women may experience fluctuating estrogen levels, leading to changes in their menstrual cycles, hot flashes, sleep issues, and vaginal issues, reports the American College of Obstetricians and Gyneocologists.

With her signature humour and clever use of her commercial from the 80s, Cox is bringing attention to menopause in a lighthearted way. Hopefully, her candour about how tough the condition can be will help other women open up about their own experiences and release some of the stigmas that often comes with the natural phase of life.

