Cover Story: Chayuda Nina Jiaravanon on her new start

Now back in Bangkok after more than a decade away in cities including Singapore, CHAYUDA “NINA” JIARAVANON is forging a new career path within her family’s empire. She opens up to Crystal Lee about her return to her birth city.

Chayuda “Nina” Jiaravanon is a woman of ease – not because of her background, but in the way she carries herself and approaches life. Born into one of Thailand’s – and Asia’s – richest and most influential families, Nina is the eldest daughter of billionaire Chatchaval Jiaravanon, owner of Fortune magazine, and the granddaughter of Sumet Jiaravanon, executive chairman of the kingdom’s biggest conglomerate Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group.

Unwilling to get too comfortable in the city she grew up in, she left Bangkok at 18 for college in the US. After a year at the University of Southern California, she transferred to Tufts University in Boston to complete her undergraduate studies in international relations. She later went on to pursue a Master of Science degree in management at Imperial College London. “I was excited to see the world and gain more life experience through living in a different place,” she recalls. “I wanted to meet new people and learn their cultures.”

It was in 2015 when Nina relocated to Singapore for a role at Credit Suisse. What she thought would be a two-year residency lasted seven years, as she had moved on from the Swiss bank to becoming a private banker at UBS. Then, Covid-19 hit. “Before the pandemic, I would fly home every two weeks, so it didn’t feel like I was away,” she says. “But with the lockdowns and travel restrictions, I couldn’t see my family for a long stretch of time. That was when I felt like it was time to move back.”

ON THE RED DOT

Nearly a year in, Nina admits that she’s still adjusting to life in Bangkok. “I know it sounds crazy because this is my home, but I haven’t been here for so long. Thailand is not the same as it was when I left. Things and people have changed. I have changed. When you’ve lived in a place for a while, you assimilate. In Singapore, I had my routine. Here, it’s taking me some time to get used to the traffic all over again.”

Her biggest takeaway from living abroad, she says, is personal growth. “I didn’t have any friends when I first arrived in Singapore. It was also a steep learning curve at the bank – keeping up with the products, the markets, the system and the clients. There was a lot of learning, listening and understanding.”

She adds: “Change is part and parcel of life, and it’s what you need to grow and not be stagnant. I’m grateful that I left home. When you live alone, you learn to be independent. You learn the ropes of life. I’ve met so many smart, interesting and successful people during my time at the banks. It was really good to expand my network, learn from their accomplishments and gain new perspectives on things.”

Living through the pandemic in our island-state also presented some profound lessons for Nina. “It’s clichéd, but Covid left a mark on everyone, one way or another,” she lets on. “For me, it was tough to be apart from my family and not travel. I love the outdoors and nature, so I felt suffocated at some point. But I learnt to slow down, be with myself, appreciate the small things in life, practice gratitude and pay more attention to mental health.”

TIES THAT BIND

Distance has not once dampened Nina’s relationship with her parents. While she calls her father her role model, she considers her mother her best friend. “I can talk to her about anything and everything. She’s always giving me life tips,” she says.

The mother-and-daughter pair also shares a love for Bulgari jewellery. “The Serpenti Collection is special to me, as it’s my introduction to the brand. My first Bulgari piece was a Serpenti necklace from my mum for my birthday. The snake is a motif for wisdom, vitality and seduction, and I feel confident when I wear the Serpenti. It gives me a kind of energy.”

With her dad, it’s more business. “He’s hardworking, forward-thinking and has a wealth of knowledge,” she explains. “I really admire and hope to be that. He’s always taught me to be open to trying new things and not be afraid of failing, because ultimately, you gain experience.”

Chatchaval Jiaravanon is involved in his family business, but it was not an expectation that his daughter would do the same. “Of course, like any parent, he wants me to succeed, but he’s never pressured me to be a certain way. I get to just be me and do things my own way.”

That said, Nina’s return home to Bangkok was at his request – in part to look into diversifying the family’s investments. “He has given me the space and time to choose what I want to do and ease into it,” she elaborates. “It’s definitely a different pace, compared to Singapore. At a big corporation, there is a system, a structure. Working with the family, it’s more like a start-up.”

SEEKING LIGHT

This has been a year of change, transition and discovery for the former private banker. In the last few months, Nina has been working on a new project that harnesses solar power using ground-mounted, rooftop and floating systems. While the Jiaravanons, who operate a wind farm in Petchabun province, are no strangers to renewable energy, it’s hard to deny the enthusiasm in Nina’s voice, or in how she’s constantly summarising the venture in two words: “exciting” and “challenging”.

“I’ve always been interested in sustainable investing; how to generate positive and measurable social and environmental impact with financial returns,” she says. “I’m learning from zero again with this new endeavour. We’re currently in the process of getting all the approvals and certifications needed to start building and putting the solar systems in place, while figuring out the best way to send the energy to the national power grid.”

Since resuming travel, Nina has also rekindled her love for the ocean. “Next to solar energy, I’d like to look into marine conservation,” says the PADI-certified scuba diver. “Pre-Covid, I would fly to dive or snorkel around the world. It’s relaxing and meditative. When you’re underwater, all you hear is the sound of your breathing. With global warming and climate change, I worry about the loss of marine biodiversity and that future generations may not be able to experience them.”

At this new juncture of her life, Nina says she’s just trying to be the best she can be. “In a way, I feel like I have to work extra hard because I don’t want people to put me in a box or think I have it easy because of my family. This was mainly why I went to Singapore. I wanted to make it on my own. Surrounded by ambitious people, I had a ‘go go go’ mentality.”

“But I realise now that life is a marathon, not a sprint,” she admits. “That we all need to be kinder to ourselves. Because when you take care of yourself physically and mentally, you can show up better for others.”

