Doja Cat said she can do ‘real strenuous workouts’ now that she’s shaved her head

Recently, Doja Cat surprised her Instagram followers by revealing a shaved head and shaving her eyebrows on Instagram Live. While it may have come as a shock to some fans, the “Say So” singer explained exactly what pushed her to make the change in saved clips from the live video that have since been shared on social media.

“I feel like I was never supposed to have hair,” confessed Doja Cat in her live broadcast. “I don’t like having hair, I never liked having hair,” she continued. Viewers immediately responded with red heart and fire emojis in support of the singer’s latest look. “You look fire,” typed one user. “It looks dope,” said another.

Here’s how shaving her head affected Doja Cat’s workouts

In the video, Doja Cat recalled feeling “exhausted” when it came to wearing wigs while exercising, especially during tough personal training sessions. “I’d be wearing wigs and they would be getting tacky and retack because of the moisture, and then they’d start sliding and peeling off my head when I’d be doing this incredibly strenuous thing,” she explained. “I’d be working out, but I couldn’t focus because I was more concerned with how I looked and how my hair was doing,” added the singer.

Doja Cat further explained that another reason she shaved her head was because she didn’t wear her out often. In the Instagram video, she cited only two “eras” where she rocked her own hair, which she often straightened anyway in those cases. “I don’t even wear it natural,” said Doja Cat.

It’s seems the Grammy winner is much happier with her new style. “I just can’t believe that it took me this long to be like ‘shave your fucking head,” she said in the clip. “I’ve never felt so fucking happy,” she added, going on to list more of the benefits that come with having a shaved head. “I can swim, which is a big deal for me because I love to surf. I can swim, I can work out, I can do like real strenuous workouts and sweat my ass off.”

It sounds like Doja Cat is ready to take on anything with her new, freeing hairstyle. Cheers to that!

This story first appeared on www.shape.com

(Main and Feature Image Credit: Getty Images)

© 2021 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved. Licensed from Shape.com and published with permission of Meredith Corporation. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited.

Shape and the Shape Logo are registered trademarks of Meredith Corporation. Used under License.