Watch Eva Longoria power through an early morning upper body workout

Eva Longoria’s recent Instagram post may convince you to give an early morning workout a try. The actress shared clips from a sunrise upper body sweat session, and they’re seriously motivating.

“Nothing like an early workout!!” wrote Longoria in text displayed on top of her video. It’s 6:01 a.m., according to the timestamp on a clip of a tennis court surrounded by trees as the early morning sun slowly begins to turn the foggy sky orange. “Rise and grind ?,” wrote the Desperate Housewives alum in the caption of the post set to “Party” by Bad Bunny and Raux Alejandro.

Eva Longoria’s early morning workout routine and its benefits

In a series of videos, Longoria does upper body exercises inside a gym wearing an all black outfit. First, she does low cable rows, maintaining a squat position in her lower body as she pulls the bar toward her chest, bending her elbows, and keeping her arms close to her sides. She releases the bar with control as she straightens her arms for each rep, working her arms, back, and legs. Next, she gets into a kneeling lunge position on a mat for kneeling rope pull-downs. Calling on back and arm strength, she pulls the rope down, bending her elbows out to each side as she brings the rope toward her face for each rep. Then, it’s back to low cable rows with some speed variations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria)

While there are benefits to working out no matter the time of day, Longoria’s recent Instagram post certainly makes an argument for early risers (did you see how idyllic that sunrise looks?!). But if you need even more evidence that getting your sweat on first thing in the morning is worth the early wake-up call, consider what experts have to say. Working out in the morning can help you stay consistent with your routine, have more focus throughout the day, and lose more weight (according to a study published in the International Journal of Obesity and others), Shape previously reported.

Drinking alcohol is also less likely to mess with a morning workout than an evening workout, as consuming alcohol right after a workout (which you might be tempted to do after a later visit to the gym) makes it harder for your body to recover. Plus, working out too close to your bedtime in the evening can make it harder to fall asleep, because working out causes hormones, such as adrenaline and cortisol, to give you energy, experts previously told Shape.

If you’re feeling inspired by Longoria and want to reap the benefits of early morning workouts, it may be time to set your alarm back a few hours. Not sure how to start?

This story first appeared on www.shape.com

(Credit for the hero and featured images: Getty Images)

© 2021 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved. Licensed from Shape.com and published with permission of Meredith Corporation. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited.

Shape and the Shape Logo are registered trademarks of Meredith Corporation. Used under License.