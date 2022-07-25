Event Photo Gallery: The birthday extravaganza of Kim Lim and her son Kyden

Picture a colourful carnival wonderland with 72 rainbow doors, 3,000-feet drapes and a massive 1,000 kg and 30-feet-tall bouncy castle.

Welcome to “Kim & Kyden’s Karnival”: the spectacular birthday bash of billionaire heiress Kim Lim and her son Kyden, whose birthdays are mere days apart.

The Pokémon-themed birthday celebration was made to look like an old-school carnival, with popcorn and candy floss machines, a toy capsule machine, a ball pit and a variety of entertainment, including arcade video games and a custom-made Human Claw Machine that doubled up as a ride.

Taking place in a tentage at The Barracks Hotel in Sentosa, the set-up by Lelian Chew took a total of 10 days to construct. DJ Chris set the stage for the party while the themed lunch was prepared by the hotel. Kim had multiple personalised cakes by her favourite bakery Creme Maison, while Kyden enjoyed treats such as jars of candy and ice-cream sandwiches.

250 guests made it to the party. Among them were celebrities from Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and Hong Kong as well as local influencers. In the spirit of spreading cheer, the carnival was also extended by a day so 50 guests from North East Community Development Council, SSO@Tampines, as well as Boys’ Town could also enjoy the festivities.

Swipe through the photo gallery for more pictures of the birthday bash and the special guests. Happy birthday Kim and Kyden!