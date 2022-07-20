Little Black Book: Fabian Forni of Alliance Française de Singapour on Singapore’s best French restaurants, pastries and cheese

Three personalities-about-town open their little black books to Crystal Lee, highlighting their favourite places to eat, drink and play in Singapore and beyond. First up, we have Fabian Forni, executive director of Alliance Française de Singapour.

The executive director of Alliance Française de Singapour is a man of style and taste. Ever dapper in the sharpest suits and brogues, Forni is all about sharing the best that France has to offer through a dynamic line- up of exhibitions, workshops, talks and screenings held at the leading non-profit French educational and cultural institution. He tells us his go- to bakery in Singapore for French pastries, where in town to get the best cheese and a beloved restaurant in his hometown.

Suits and shoes: I am particularly fond of French ready-to-wear brands like Maison Kitsuné and The Kooples. I also have some made-to- measure suits from Narin in Bangkok. He’s a wonderful designer who was formally trained at Chambre Syndicale de la Couture in Paris. For dress shoes, I have been loyal to French shoemaker J.M. Weston for 30 years – but I prefer sneakers or slippers on weekends!

Best French pastries in Singapore: I am lucky enough to have a Maison Kayser pastry outlet near my place, and I must admit I can’t resist their Paris-Brest. I’ve also been meaning to try Patisserie Clé launched by two local pastry chefs trained at the internationally renowned culinary Ferrandi Institute in Paris. I have heard a lot about them, so it’s on my list for my next pastry craving!

Favourite French restaurants in the city: It is difficult to choose only one as there are so many French restaurants serving delicious cuisine in Singapore. If I had to pick three, it would be the famous three-Michelin- starred Les Amis, where chef Sebastien Lepinoy’s haute cuisine glorify every special occasion; the Parisian-like bistro Les Bouchons to enjoy exquisite steak and fries, as well as their new pétanque court; and So France for lunch and also the gourmet groceries from my country.

Best cheese in Singapore: I am a big fan of the Cheese Club for its incredible selection of cheeses from all over France imported directly from the producers. At Alliance Française, the tasting workshops we organise with their cheese expert are very popular.

Go-to shopping spot: Department stores are my favourites, as they offer a wide array of products, just like malls in Singapore. When I lived in Paris, I liked to spend time at Le Bon Marché to discover new designers, have a coffee or run errands at La Grande Épicerie. I can’t wait to visit the recently re-opened La Samaritaine, a beautiful Art Nouveau building bought by LVMH, located in Paris between Rue de Rivoli and the Seine. We have been waiting for its re-opening for many years.

A hometown favourite: I grew up in Belfort, a medium-sized city in eastern France. When I visit my relatives, I have my routine at the Novo bar and lounge located in the City Hall theatre, which is a very beautiful cultural space renovated by the great architect Jean Nouvel.

A guilty pleasure: No hesitation – drink a vodka-martini with olives at Atlas Bar for its unique atmosphere and Art Deco architecture.

French wine-growing regions: Burgundy and its wonderful vineyards are on the Unesco World Heritage List. I also highly recommend the city of Dijon in the Burgundy region for its historical buildings, the richness of the collections of all periods in the Dijon Museum of Fine Arts that was renovated last year, and its International City of Gastronomy and Wine, which just opened in May.

Favourite district in Paris: The Jardin du Palais Royal is a perfect spot to walk with my dog, contemplate the neoclassical architecture and the contemporary work of Daniel Buren, have lunch and then go shopping under the beautiful arcades. Located in the first arrondissement (district in French), it is close to the Louvre Museum and historical Paris, including Île de la Cité with the Notre-Dame cathedral or the Marais and its numerous private hotels.

The most underrated destination in France: The whole countryside is worth a visit as there are so many beautiful things to discover in all regions of France. That’s why the president of Alliance Française de Singapour, Andrew Lau, is a real fan of my country and had the idea to design each classroom at the institution based on a region to allow our students to discover the richness of the entire territory.

PHOTOGRAPHY: ALICIA NEO

ART DIRECTION: AUDREY CHAN

HAIR AND MAKEUP: BENEDICT CHOO

This story first appeared in the July 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.