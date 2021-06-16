Our brands
Father’s Day 2021 at Raffles City: What Iroshini Chua gifted her son, husband and dad this year

By Crystal Lee
Digital Editor
16 Jun 2021
In this day and age, handwriting has become something of an archaic pursuit.

But Iroshini Chua knows the weight and subtle power of every handwritten letter; how putting ink on paper means much more than digital communication. A luxury pen is also more than just a scribbling tool; it is a symbol of class and elegance. Which is why, on special occasions, she has gifted her father and her husband, Kevin Chua, each a writing instrument from — you guessed it — Montblanc.

This Father’s Day, Iroshini is continuing her little tradition with a Montblanc Meisterstück Around the World in 80 Days Classique Ballpoint for Jorim, her son, who turns 18 this year. Practicality and sophistication matter to the stylish doctor, so she picked a versatile messenger bag for her father and the vintage-inspired Montblanc 1858 Geosphere Limited Edition 1858 timepiece for Kevin.

Keen on the watch that Kevin is wearing in the video? We have some good news: from 14 June to 13 July, all 1858 timepieces purchased at Montblanc’s boutique in Raffles City come with 150,000STAR$ (equivalent to $150 worth of eCapitaVouchers) and an exclusive Montblanc leather gift worth up to $260. Gifts upon gifts is never a bad idea, yes?

This sweet Father’s Day special is exclusive to Montblanc at Raffles City and while stocks last. Limited to 1 redemption per shopper per day.

Credits:
On Iroshini: Montblanc Souvenir d’Etoile Necklace in pink gold
Videography: Hylman Suwandi and Ahmad Zakir
Video producer: Crystal Lee
Hair: Sean Ang
Makeup: Keith Bryant Lee
Special thanks to Iroshini Chua, Kevin Chua, Jorim Chua

Crystal Lee
Digital Editor
Prestige Singapore's Digital Editor wonders if she's better with words or numbers. Some days she thinks she's terrible at both. But most of the time, she's pretty good at eating, drinking, admiring beautiful things, and exploring new worlds.
