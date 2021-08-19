Francesco Pavia on his brand Crash Baggage and stress-free travels

Crash Baggage – a brand of resistant items all designed with indents – is the brainchild of young Italian designer Francesco Pavia, who took on a philosophy of travel as a pleasure free from worries.

We talk to him about his take on colourful, fun and yet practical style for life on the go.

Francesco Pavia of Crash Baggage

Why did you start Crash Baggage? What makes it different?

I’m a curious and enthusiastic simple guy. I was born 30 years ago close to Venice and I like to say: “inside a suitcase.” This is because I decided to accompany my father on his business trips, and I began to personally experience the world I was always surrounded by. I’ve loved travelling since the beginning and one day, while I was sitting at the airport, I saw the roller conveyor leading suitcases into boarding and heard two travellers discussing their suitcases, worried that they might crash during the journey. But this was not my way of travel, I don’t like to waste time worrying about these things. Each journey should be about pleasure and not concern, so I started to think of a product that reflects this way of being and travelling, caring only about what you’re going to do. What makes it different is that the product is unique. Bur, firstly, it’s all about attitude.

Your brand is full of wit and whimsy; do you think there should be more of this in the luggage and style worlds?

The world of luggage has recently approached the world of style. Eight years ago, we were one of the first examples of this change. People started to buy our luggage not only because they need it but because they like it. Nowadays when people travel, they feel the need to express their style and personality even in suitcases. So surely, we are going in this direction.

Which destinations in the world are your favourite and why?

I love Tokyo because it inspired me a lot, it’s quite a common pick in the creative community, I know, but it’s true. It represents the perfect balance between order and chaos. In Japanese aesthetics, it is the basis of every action and choice.

Where do you get your creative inspiration from?

Creative inspiration comes to me when I’m on the move, travelling. Moving around I see different things but above all I meet people who inspire me with their behaviour, way of dressing and attitudes.

What period of history would you live in and why?

The future, because I’m a curious person.

Who are your favourite artists and why?

Magritte, Dalí. I have always been fascinated by the surrealist atmospheres of their works.

What’s the best piece of advice anyone has ever given to you?

My grandfather once told me that I should pay much more attention to small expenses than to large ones. The small ones tend to go unnoticed, and we lose control while we obviously remember the big ones. I often think about it and try to put it into practice.

A Crash Baggage campaign shot

What does your perfect Sunday look like?

Charge my batteries and take my time.

What’s the first job you had?

One day when I was 18, I decided I had to get a job. I made calls to some of my friends to see if they had any tips. After a couple of hours, I had interviewed in an electronics store and the day after I started working as a shop assistant.

Where will you go when you start travelling again?

In this period, given the limitations, it is very difficult and stressful to travel. That’s why until the situation changes, I have no interest in leaving Italy. As soon as I can, the first trip will surely be in China where most of our clients, as well as our headquarters and our team are.

If your life was a movie what would be your title song?

A single song would be too little, I prefer to think of having a hundred, like the years that I will live.

Who are your style icons?

I am inspired by ordinary people who have style and personality but certainly do not follow the mass trends.

A Crash Baggage campaign shot

I’ll tell you two. The first is when a middle-aged lady thanked me because using our suitcases made her feel young. Another time, and I am very proud of this, my brother at the airport was asked to sign a card certifying that the suitcase was already damaged before boarding.

This story first appeared in Prestige Hong Kong.