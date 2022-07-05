In the Spotlight: Introducing the Prestige Women of Power 2022

Power is complex. It stems from a position or a title that comes with authority, control and influence, but it is also inextricably linked to service, growth and resilience. This definition forms the basis of our selection criteria for Prestige Singapore’s inaugural Women of Power list.

Of course, we sought out high achievers and trailblazers breaking barriers and disrupting industries. More than that, we also wanted to celebrate the creative influencers, social workers and big-hearted philanthropists who are making a difference in their communities and the society at large.

If there is a single common denominator across our diverse class of 2022, it is about impact and ripple effect. The 30 luminaries we are honouring, together with official watch partner Hublot, have dedicated their work and lives to making the world a better place. They are activists, mentors and leaders in industries dominated by men. They open our minds and expand our worldview with new ideas and beauty. Ultimately, they uplift others and inspire positive action.

Our list includes familiar faces that have graced the pages of Prestige, as well as those who we are introducing for the first time. Among them an eye surgeon with a mission to bring eye care to everyone; a technopreneur supporting women through accelerator, training and mentorship programmes; the founder of Singapore’s first standalone spirits distillery; a long-time sustainability champion at a real estate behemoth; and the brains behind the biennial Singapore Airshow.

In assembling this incredible group, we are not just recognising the importance of their work. Women of Power aims to foster a community of brilliant individuals that sparks perspective-shifting conversations, game-changing innovations and radical collaborations that seek to empower those within and beyond. Why?

The late American lawyer and jurist Ruth Bader Ginsburg puts it best: “As women achieve power, the barriers will fall. As society sees what women can do, as women see what women can do, there will be more women out there doing things, and we’ll all be better off for it.”

