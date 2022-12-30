10 interesting things to know about multi-talented K-pop star Jackson Wang

Singer, songwriter, rapper, fencer, designer, and one of the members of South Korean boyband GOT7, Jackson Wang is a multifaceted personality who perfectly embodies the ‘jack of all trades’ DNA. And, he has demonstrated his skills over the years from soaring high in the music industry, entering at no. 15 on Billboard 200 with Magic Man (highest charting album for him) to designing collections for brands such as Fendi along with being it’s Chinese brand ambassador. With his hands in diverse projects spanning various genres, Wang has been creating his own history since his JYP Entertainment debut in January 2016.

The GOT7 member is also very relatable in many ways. Jackson Wang‘s generosity towards staff and fans often keeps him in trends. Sometimes you may see him picking up a shoe for a staff member and letting her leave only when he has made sure she has worn it properly. And, at other times you may see him teasing his fans while reading their thirst tweets. However, Wang never fails to keep his intriguing aura alive.

Wish to know more about GOT7 member Jackson Wang? We have you covered.

Here are some unknown facts about Jackson Wang

‘I’m Chinese, okay?’

The K-pop idol of Chinese origin, is known for his witty personality, and fans adore him for the same. You may often see the artist tease his fans from Korea with, “I’m Chinese, okay”, when they end up greeting him in Korean.

An Aries born in the Year of the Dog

Jackson Wang was born on 28 March 1994. The rapper is an Aries and according to the Chinese zodiac, he was born in the Year of the Dog.

In Chinese astrology, each year is related to a Chinese zodiac animal according to a 12-year cycle. The Dog comes after the Rooster and before the Pig, and occupies the 11th position in the Chinese zodiac. People belonging to this year are deemed loyal, honest, amiable, kind, cautious, and prudent.

He turned down Stanford University and London Olympics 2012

One of the most interesting facts that a lot of people didn’t know about Wang is that he had turned down the opportunity to study at Stanford University, California. The rapper was offered a scholarship by the University for fencing but he chose to follow his heart, which led him to music.

Wang had also turned down the 2012 London Olympics. Even though he grew up amongst world-class athletes — his father being a former Olympian (fencer) and mother a world champion gymnast, the rapper prioritised his passion.

Jackson was spotted by JYP Entertainment during a basketball game

Towards the end of 2010, Wang was spotted by JYP Entertainment while he was playing basketball at school and that’s how they decided to cast him. Later the singer-songwriter went on to win the first place at an international JYP audition that was conducted among 2000 competitors. Following this, Jackson Wang moved to Korea in July 2011, began his training and finally made his official debut as a member of GOT7 in January, 2014 with their single “Girls Girls Girls.”

Multilingual Wang

Did you know Wang speaks five languages? Well, the rapper is fluent in Cantonese, Mandarin, Shanghainese, English and Korean. However, he once revealed in an episode of Men’s Problem that he had also taken French lessons years back.

Jackson Wang: A junior Fencing champion in Asia

Being the son of athletes, Wang has always had a knack for sports. Before starting his journey in the music industry, Jackson participated in numerous sports competitions. And not many know that the rapper holds the title of Junior Fencing Champion in Asia.

CEO of Team Wang

Jackson Wang is the CEO of Team Wang, which initially started with just two members — him and a manager. In a WIRED Autocomplete interview, the former fencing athlete reveals how Team Wang is reaching bigger heights and is now a growing company with around 70 people.

Allergic to spicy food and cats

In the WIRED Autocomplete interview, Wang also revealed that he is not good at handling spice. Although he hasn’t gotten himself medically checked, Wang believes he is allergic to spices. A session with spicy food leaves him with a swollen face and a sweaty head. The rapper is also allergic to cats. He suffers from severe rashes and itching in the eyes when in close proximity to them.

Fear of cockroaches

Wang has a fear of cockroaches. The singer revealed this in a GQ interview. He also added that he is scared to sleep with his bedroom lights off.

‘They call me Daddy’

Jackson Wang has some of the most interesting nicknames. The rapper has revealed in numerous interviews that they call him Wang Puppy, Sunni and Strawberry, among many others. In a GQ interview, Jackson also teased his fans saying that “they call me Daddy.”

Magic Man: Jackson’s first solo global world tour

Jackson’s first solo headline world tour ‘Magic Man’ kickstarted on 26 November 2022. Along with AEG Presents, the artist announced the same on 28 September 2022 and revealed that his tour is across Thailand, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, London, Paris, and Dubai among many other countries worldwide.

His first bucket list goal: Madame Tussauds Hong Kong

Wang achieved his first goal from his bucket list when he revealed his wax statue in Madame Tussauds Hong Kong. In a heartfelt Twitter post, the artist said, “this achievement belongs to us. Belongs to YOU all and TEAM WANG together, it’s us, I will work harder to become a better Jackson Wang. I’m so blessed, I Love you all July 30. 2019.”

Designer of the FENDI x Jackson Wang Capsule Collection

Wang is also known as Fendiman for his long association with Fendi. The luxury brand appointed Wang as the men’s collection spokesperson in the Greater China area in 2021. This was after he was announced the Fendi Brand Ambassador in China in 2019.

The rapper’s relationship with the brand initially started in 2017 after being invited to preview Fendi’s opening reception of The China Peekaboo Project at The Red, Sanlitun, Beijing. Jackson thanked Fendi back the same year with what he does best. He released the music video of “Fendiman”, his single shot at Fendi’s headquarter in Rome Palazzo Della Civiltà Italiana. The single ranked #1 in two of iTunes charts.

The singer-songwriter to perform in Lollapalooza India

On 8 December 2022, Lollapalooza India officially announced that Jackson Wang from GOT7 will be performing at their upcoming concert in Mumbai between 28 – 29 January. The artist later shared his excitement on Instagram about his upcoming performance in India’s city of dreams. He wrote, “FINALLY, I’m going to India. Waited too long…#MAGICMAN”.

(Main and Featured image credit: Jackson Wang/Twitter)