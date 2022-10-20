Jamie Lee Curtis shared the simple beauty advice she gives her daughters

At 64 years old, Jamie Lee Curtis is feeling good. The actress chatted with Hoda Kotb about ageing on a recent Today with Hoda & Jenna segment. Jamie Lee Curtis also shared the simple beauty advice she’s passing down to her daughters with Today digital.

Jamie Lee Curtis shared beauty advice and talked about ageing and plastic surgery

When asked how it feels to be her age, Curtis had a simple answer. “Oh my God, like, the best thing you’ve ever worn,” she told Kotb. “I think over the years of trial and error, a lot of therapy, a lot of sobriety, that now I am made for Jamie. I feel good in my skin, in my mind, in my body.”

Some of that trial and error may refer to her experiences with cosmetic procedures. Curtis has been open in the past about getting plastic surgery — something that lead her to become addicted to Vicodin, she explained to Fast Company in 2021. Now, she loudly condemns these types of procedures and the phrase “anti-ageing” in general.

“You know, we live in a fake society, Hoda, and I have waxed poetic and become a bit of a militant about the cosmeceutical industry that [is] feeding young people, unfortunately, that you can do something to change the way you look when you can’t,” she said during her recent interview with Kotb. “Now, the problem is technology. We can do it on our phones, we can wipe away our lives, and there are too many celebrities — I will not name you — who do it on the daily, who post these ridiculous images of themselves as if they look like that,” she continued.

Curtis is far more interested in appearing her age than pretending otherwise. “Maybe the more movies I get to make where people go, ‘Oh, she looks like an old lady,’ okay, it’s all good,” said the Halloween actress. “Aging is what happens. We’re human.”

As for Curtis’ advice to her daughters? “Don’t mess with your face,” she told Today digital. “I did plastic surgery,” she continued. “I put Botox in my head. Does Botox make the big wrinkle go away? Yes. But then you look like a plastic figurine.”

She seems to hope her past experiences will help her kids make different decisions. “Walk a mile in my shoes,” said Curtis. “I have done it. It did not work.”

This story first appeared on www.shape.com

(Credit for the hero and featured image: Getty Images)

© 2021 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved. Licensed from Shape.com and published with permission of Meredith Corporation. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited.

Shape and the Shape Logo are registered trademarks of Meredith Corporation. Used under License.