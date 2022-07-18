Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially wed

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are now married. The “Marry Me” hitmaker and the Argo director tied the knot in a small ceremony in Las Vegas on 16 July.

The couple rekindled their romance in 2021 and revealed their engagement to the press in April 2022.

According to reports, they obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, over the weekend.

More about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wedding

Vows exchanged in a drive-through chapel

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married only after obtaining the license from the county office. The ceremony was held at the Little White Wedding Chapel, a late-night drive-through chapel.

Quoting a source, PEOPLE reports that the marriage ceremony was “super, super small.”

“They just wanted to be married so they got married,” PEOPLE quoted the source as saying.

Happy Mother’s Day to all the mommy’s out there!!! 💕 pic.twitter.com/dJJOxJufFq — jlo (@JLo) May 8, 2022

Lopez shares more details in newsletter

Though representatives for Lopez and Affleck did not comment, the singer-songwriter revealed more details about her wedding on 17 July in a newsletter to fans.

“We did it,” read the headline of the newsletter, which was signed Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the 52-year-old wrote in the message, referring to the decades-long relationship she had with the 49-year-old Affleck.

According to Lopez, the couple had to wait in line for the license with four other couples. Their wedding happened just after midnight.

Lopez highlighted that the Little White Wedding Chapel has a “tunnel of love”.

“Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love, drive through with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with,” said Lopez.

A long-awaited wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were a hit pair in the early 2000s and starred together in films such as Gigli (2003) and Jersey Girl (2004). They were engaged around that time, but broke up in 2004.

Affleck has three children with Jennifer Garner, with whom he was married from 2005 to 2018. Lopez’s first marriage was to Ojani Noa from 1997-1998. Her second marriage was with Cris Judd from 2001-2003 and third with singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins.

(Main and Featured images: Courtesy of Filippo Monteforte/AFP)