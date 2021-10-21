When Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered on television in 2007, viewers were instantly taken with Khloé’s brash sense of humour and her deep loyalty to her family. Through 20 seasons of the show, which ended in June, those traits remained constant.

But Khloé has also revealed other, equally engaging aspects of her personality. For example, the 37-year-old has made self-care a priority. Her workouts have inspired millions of people on Instagram, and she’s been candid that nourishing emotional health is just as important.

She’s also shown the world what a thoughtful entrepreneur she is. Along with co-founder Emma Grede, Khloé launched Good American in 2016. What started as a denim line has expanded into activewear, shoes, and more. The brand is passionate about inclusivity— they offer sizing up to a 32 and refuse to work with any retail partner who will not carry their full-size range in store. Khloé also works with Dose & Co., a line of collagen supplements she swears has made a big difference in her hair and nail health.

But it’s Khloé’s role as a mother that really seems to have transformed her. She welcomed daughter True in 2018 with NBA player Tristan Thompson. When True showed up at Khloé’s Health cover shoot to make a cameo, the television star lit up with happiness. Her continued focus on family is apparent, and it’s something she says she’s instilling in True, too. Here, Khloé shares exactly how she’s doing that — plus, she talks about the importance of inclusivity and reveals the wellness practice she’s still working on.

It’s been five years since you launched Good American. What about the brand makes you most proud?

I wasn’t necessarily searching for this — Good American found me. My partner, Emma, and I met through my mom. We started having a conversation about clothes and how I felt excluded my whole life. I’ve fluctuated. At my largest, I was a 14 or 16 — which, by the way, is totally standard in the USA. I always felt excluded from my own family — not by them. On shopping trips, I couldn’t shop where they shopped. I’d be indirectly told by brands that their clothes weren’t for me because they didn’t produce a dress in my size.

We built Good American always keeping representation and inclusivity at its core. It wasn’t a fad that we were trying to follow. And you know, it’s in our products, the diversity of the team, and our Good Squad [brand ambassadors]. We want full representation from every angle.

How did you make sure Good American was true to that mission of inclusivity?

We never did otherwise. With so many retail partners, we walked away from lucrative deals because they weren’t willing to carry the full size range. That wouldn’t be what we signed up for. It would be us getting a cash grab, and that just wasn’t why we started. We didn’t need another denim brand in the world. We needed inclusivity. We needed people to feel represented.

You are on the cover of Health‘s family issue. How are you teaching your daughter, True, about the importance of family?

True is now 3. My family is glued to one another regardless, but with COVID and the lockdown, her cousins were her only friends for a bit. There were no play classes or anything like that. Even though she’s young, she definitely knows about family. As kids, family was always at the core of every conversation. No matter what, you support one another. You’re allowed to argue and disagree. I could never imagine not speaking to one of my sisters. It just doesn’t happen. My sisters have gotten into some brutal, literally punching fights. But you get over it — there’s no other option. And we’re raising the cousins to almost feel like they’re siblings. I don’t care if they disagree — that’s inevitable. And, of course, I want them to talk through their feelings and feel validated. But there’s just no option for us to be separated and not talk to one another.

Do you go to different sisters for different things?

It depends on the stages that the other siblings are in, in their lives. For example, Kourtney is so loved up right now, she’s probably not the one I’m going to go rave with. You know what I mean? So, it really depends. But the older I get, the more and more I realise what an incredible relationship I have with each one of my siblings. It’s totally cheesy, but I am so in love with each one of them.

Has becoming a parent helped you bond differently?

For sure. Kourtney was the first one to be a parent. It would be like, “Why are you late?” But now, it’s like, “OK, I get it.” There are things that you can’t understand until you are a parent. My relationship with my mom is so much better, too. I have so much more empathy and compassion — it’s like, wait, you had six kids?!

What’s your approach to staying well?

For me, it’s about practising healthy habits on a daily basis. I have to think of it as a lifestyle rather than thinking I want to try this diet or some other thing someone was talking about. I’m so over that stage in my life. It’s cliché, but it’s all about mind, body, and soul. If I am not mentally strong then I physically feel like I can’t do what I want to do. So, it is really not about physical appearance. That’s a by-product. You can tell when someone is genuinely happy from the inside out.

How do you take care of your emotional health?

I turned to the gym when I was going through a divorce. At first, your body is, like, dying. But emotionally and mentally, the release that I got was worth it. I quickly realised how good I feel when I’m consistent with it. I also like to read books, and I love family time. I’m a hermit crab — my zodiac sign is Cancer, and I’m very much a homebody. I need my alone time. After my daughter goes to bed, I don’t want to be around people. I want to lie in bed and watch TV — that’s my recharge moment.

Have you always had a positive relationship with food?

I’ve actually always had a really unhealthy relationship with food. When I was younger and was sad, I would eat—I was an emotional eater. And then I hated the way I felt after that. I was almost punishing myself for binging or having a bag of chips— it just became so much thought. I had tried every diet under the sun. Remember when Beyoncé did that lemon juice and cayenne pepper thing? I was like, sign me up! That’s why I yo-yoed my entire life — I was always chasing some fad. When I started working out, I decided to make some lifestyle changes. So I’d say, for example, this week I am just going to do one thing — I’m just going to cut out sugar. Then, maybe I’d try to do it for a month. After that, I’d try to incorporate another healthy change.

How are you helping True learn how to take care of her emotional and physical health?

I’ve noticed she’s really tough, which is a great thing. And if that’s who she is, I’m not trying to make her not be that way. But sometimes, I’ll notice she may bump into something. I’ll say, “Are you OK, Tu-Tu?” And she’ll say yes and kind of brush it off. I do try to always tell her that it’s OK if she cries or if something is wrong. When it comes to food — I had so many issues. It wasn’t from one person, I guess just from society or how people critiqued my body. So, I don’t play when it comes to True. She’s very tall. People will always say, “She’s so big.” And I’ll say, “Oh, she’s so tall.” I try to make them be more descriptive. I know what an adult means when they say that, but I don’t want her to misinterpret that.

What wellness practice are you still working on?

I’m forever trying to drown out the noise that doesn’t matter — especially in the world of Instagram. It’s such a gift, and it’s a curse. There’s been so many days that I’m like, I feel so badass and good. And then my demeanour will be shot down because someone posted a story about how they perceive me or how they think I look. It’s so strange because we know the truth about ourselves. So why let what someone says affect you? But it does. It didn’t when I was younger. Normally, when you’re older you turn into titanium. Sometimes I let that stuff get to me, and I have to actively drown that noise out.

(Main and Feature Image Credit: Dennis Leupold)

