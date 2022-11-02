Kim Lim’s weekend guide: Where she dines and goes on her off days

What does Kim Lim get up to on her days off ? The beauty entrepreneur tells us how she treats herself – and her loved ones – when she’s not busy building her empire.
Yi Qian Private Dining
Nestled in Thye Hong Centre amid the car showrooms along Leng Keng Road, Chinese restaurant Yi Qian Private Dining specialises in traditional Cantonese and Teochew cuisine, with signatures such as the Chilled Full Cream Crab and Peking Irish Duck.
“This place serves familiar Chinese dishes I grew up with, that are also delicately prepared,” says Kim. “The atmosphere is comfortable and unpretentious, great for dinners with my close friends and family. I have special requests whenever I dine here and they never fail to deliver. They also have an impressive selection of wines to go with the dishes.”
Yi Qian Private Dining, 2 Leng Kee Rd, #01-04 Thye Hong Industrial Centre, Singapore 159086
Fei Siong
To Kim, local food is comfort food. Whenever she’s back from a long trip overseas, she’ll crave for some hawker fare. Eat by Fei Siong is her go-to for fishball noodles.
“It’s a one-stop shop for local food, with bak chor mee, laksa, satay bee hoon and more on the menu, which makes it super convenient if I want a local food feast. I’d go with a group of friends, so we can order a lot and have a bit of everything.”
Multiple locations
I12 Katong
In May, Kim opened a new beauty destination at I12 Katong, which houses her specialist brands Papilla Haircare, Illumia Therapeutics and Illumia Medical under one roof. Needless to say, she’s been spending more time at the outlet, but not just for work.
“I love going there for a pampering session of head-to-toe self-care. I’ll get a facial and a body contouring treatment done at Illumia Therapeutics, and then hop over to Papilla Haircare next door to get a relaxing hair wash and treatment to boost my scalp health. I always leave looking and feeling good.”
112 East Coast Road, #03-05/06/07 i12 Katong, Singapore 428802
Animal Lovers League
As a lifelong philanthropist, charity work is never far from Kim’s agenda. Among the charities she has supported for years is the Animal Lovers League (ALL), a no-kill shelter that cares for hundreds of dogs and cats.
“I try to make time to visit ALL whenever I can, whether it’s to deliver supplies and food, walk the dogs, play with the animals, or catch up with the volunteers to see where help is needed most. I hope, by supporting them, I help raise awareness on being kind to animals and responsible pet ownership.””