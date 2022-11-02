Kim Lim’s weekend guide: Where she dines and goes on her off days

What does Kim Lim get up to on her days off ? The beauty entrepreneur tells us how she treats herself – and her loved ones – when she’s not busy building her empire.

Yi Qian Private Dining

Nestled in Thye Hong Centre amid the car showrooms along Leng Keng Road, Chinese restaurant Yi Qian Private Dining specialises in traditional Cantonese and Teochew cuisine, with signatures such as the Chilled Full Cream Crab and Peking Irish Duck.

“This place serves familiar Chinese dishes I grew up with, that are also delicately prepared,” says Kim. “The atmosphere is comfortable and unpretentious, great for dinners with my close friends and family. I have special requests whenever I dine here and they never fail to deliver. They also have an impressive selection of wines to go with the dishes.”

Yi Qian Private Dining, 2 Leng Kee Rd, #01-04 Thye Hong Industrial Centre, Singapore 159086

Fei Siong

To Kim, local food is comfort food. Whenever she’s back from a long trip overseas, she’ll crave for some hawker fare. Eat by Fei Siong is her go-to for fishball noodles.

“It’s a one-stop shop for local food, with bak chor mee, laksa, satay bee hoon and more on the menu, which makes it super convenient if I want a local food feast. I’d go with a group of friends, so we can order a lot and have a bit of everything.”

Multiple locations