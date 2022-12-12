A look at Kylie Jenner’s net worth, from her bags to her properties

She was dubbed as a billionaire by Forbes in 2019 but that crown was taken away as allegations of clickbait marketing, exaggeration of business size and profitability, and misleading publications came into the picture in 2020. However, that she is a business mogul cannot be denied. The reality TV star’s net worth has been a thing of interest for her arduous admirers as well as sceptics. So, let’s dive deep into Kylie Jenner’s bank balance.

She is the most followed person on Instagram as of 2022 and boasts of being one of America’s self-made women according to Forbes. Kylie Kristen Jenner popularly known as Kylie Jenner needs no introduction as she’s a much sought-after socialite.

From being labelled as a ‘climate criminal’ to being accused of covering up for Balenciaga’s recent scandal, Kylie Jenner has been creating quite a stir with her presence on social media.

A look at Kylie Jenner’s net worth

While several reports claim that the American reality TV star has a net worth of USD 1 billion as of 2022, Forbes says otherwise. According to Forbes June 2022 edition, Kylie Jenner’s net worth is around USD 600 million. While most of her fortunes come from her maquillage empire, Instagram is yet another source of her major earnings.

While Kylie’s signature cosmetic brand, Kylie Cosmetics, is a pioneering make-up brand, the social media star started making money at the age of 9 when she starred on Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK). According to People, the Kardashian-Jenner family collectively earned about USD 30 million per season of KUWTK until 2017. However, it’s unclear how much each family member made exactly. On that note, various reports suggest that Kylie is getting humongous pay for her stint on The Kardashians – a reality TV series that is exclusive to streaming platform Hulu.

She also earns in big numbers from her Instagram account. Until last year, she charged a little more than USD 1.5 million from each post on her Instagram account, according to leading Hollywood portal The Things.

Coming to Kylie Jenner’s major source of revenue, the reality TV star who’s the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, sold 51 percent of her empire to global beauty company, Coty, for a whopping USD 600 million. It is to be known that the manufacturing, packaging, and sales of Kylie Cosmetics products are all subcontracted to private companies. Pre-pandemic, that is, in 2019, she launched a skincare line named Kylie Skin. Fast forward to 2021, she also introduced Kylie Swim and Kylie Baby as other sister brands.

She also serves as a brand ambassador for brands like Adidas and Fashion Nova and gets paid in huge numbers for promoting them on her Instagram account.

Not many know, Kylie too had started her show Life of Kylie in 2017 but it wasn’t able to hold the viewers’ attention for too long. Kylie launched her first batch of Lip Kits when she was just 18 years old in 2015. In 2013, she started a clothing line along with her sister Kendall Jenner, Kendall + Kylie for PacSun. The label is still significant to date.

Kylie Jenner net worth: From palatial properties to businesses

Swanky bungalows and mansions











First-ever home in Calabasas

While most teenagers prepare for college or ponder upon what to do in life, this teenager bought her very first house. Well then not everybody is Kylie Jenner. At the age of 17, Kylie bought her first home. In 2015, Kylie brought a five-bedroom opulent house sprawling over 5,100-square-foot for a whopping USD 2.6 million. From a Tuscan-style living room to the magnificent swimming pool, this villa screams grandeur from every angle.

Hidden Hills’ mansions

Post the huge success of Kylie Cosmetics, the reality TV star went on to purchase not one but three mansions in the Hidden Hills area of California. Considered as a celebrity hotspot, Kylie first purchased a miniature mansion for USD 6 million in May 2016 followed by a modest property in the same year in August for USD 4.5 million. Later the same year, she purchased a third property for USD 12 million. For the unversed, this is one of her main abodes.

Beverly Hills home with partner Travis Scott

In October 2018, Kylie bought a mansion in the uber-luxurious neighbourhood of Beverly Hills along with partner Travis Scott for USD 13.5 million. The couple, however, has now put the super-luxe mansion on sale. While what prompted the couple to let go of the sprawling property remains a mystery, the listing is held by Tomer Fridman of Compass.

Undeveloped site in California’s Madison Club in La Quinta

In 2019, Kylie splurged a whopping USD 3.3 million on an undeveloped site in California’s Madison Club in La Quinta. While the property boasts of a scenic landscape, no plans have been disclosed by Kylie as to what she has in mind for the site in particular.

Holmby Hills property

Kylie’s most recent purchase was a single-storey modern home in the Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles for USD 36.5 million. Sprawling across an acre of land, it comes with two guest apartments and a dedicated guardhouse.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that Kylie was renting a luxury townhouse in the Big Apple with partner Travis Scott in 2021.

Fleet of voitures











If reports are to be believed, Kylie owns a fleet of USD 6 million. From customised all-pink Rolls-Royce to her USD 3 million Bugatti Chiron, Kylie Jenner’s automobile collection is indeed envious. Apart from these luxury high-end vehicles, she owns a Ferrari LaFerrari (courtesy of partner Travis Scott), a Lamborghini Aventador, a Range Rover Autobiography, a Mercedes-Benz, a Bentley, and a Land Rover.

The Private Jet

“You wanna take mine or yours?” read one of the socialite’s Instagram photo captions in August 2022. Both Kylie and her partner Scott were seen posing in front of their matching private jets. While they have been heavily criticised for the same, they seem unfazed about it. She bought this customised Bombardier Global 7500 in 2020 for USD 72.8 million. The luxury jet has white leather seats embroidered with her initials and is reportedly called Kylie Air.

The multi-million-dollar Kylie Cosmetics

Image: Courtesy kyliejenner/Instagram

“My new, updated line features all of my favorite iconic Lip Kit shades as well as my must-haves including blushes, bronzers, highlighters, high glosses, matte liquid lipsticks, lip blushes, brow essentials and eyeliners,” this is what the About section of the website reads and true to that Kylie Cosmetics offers around everything that a make-up enthusiast needs.

Luxurious handbags collection

The fashion mogul has apparently USD 1 million bag closet that is lined with sartorial choices. Designed by celebrated designer, Martyn Lawrence Bullard, Kylie Jenner’s massive walk-in closet houses nearly 400 luxurious bags. From Hermes Kelly to Birkin bags, name it and you’ll probably find it in Kylie’s closet.

Lavish doghouse

That Kylie Jenner is a dog lover is known but did you know that these fur babies too have their own mansion? Well, it’s true. Kylie has six dogs including five Italian greyhounds along with a French Bulldog-Dalmatian. These canines are quite fancy and expensive. Reportedly, the custom doghouse has an AC, a heating system and, a little white fence with a porch.

