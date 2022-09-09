Lizzo did a sled workout ahead of her VMAs performance

Lizzo showed off her strength in a major way before the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). The “About Damn Time” singer, who performed and took home the Video for Good award on Sunday night, shared a video of a sled workout on TikTok just a few days before the big event.

In the clip, which is set to Lizzo’s song “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready),” the singer pushes and pulls a sled by taking fast, small steps. She does so in an all-white outfit, including a mesh top and cropped leggings from her brand, Yitty. While she makes the exercises look easy, her caption tells a different story. “Hope ur day is better than mine,” she writes. “I feel like shit.” (Honestly, who hasn’t been there during a tough workout?)

If you’re familiar with the benefits of sled pushes and pulls, it’s no wonder why Lizzo was cranking out a sled workout leading up to the VMAs, where she performed “About Damn Time” and “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).” When done correctly, “sled pull and pushes pretty much target your entire body, making it an excellent choice for strength, power, and conditioning,” Sloane Davis, certified personal trainer and founder of Pancakes and Pushups, tells Shape. “Your quads, hamstrings, glutes, core, calves, chest, triceps, shoulders, and hip flexors are all being utilised, giving you an excellent bang for your buck.” The moves also improve unilateral lower body strength, as each leg works independently to either push the sled forward or pull it backward, she adds.

The sled push and pull “could be classified as a full-body exercise, but it primarily works the legs, glutes, core, and upper body,” explains NASM personal trainer and Tempo Fitness coach Clarence Hairston. It’s ideal for conditioning and implementing as a finisher at the end of a workout, adds fellow Tempo Fitness coach, Alex Higa, a certified personal trainer. “Sleds and prowlers are great to build speed, power, and endurance,” she says, noting that “many athletes use this exercise to boost their performance.”

What’s more, sled push and pulls increase your heart rate, giving you a cardio workout that will burn calories while also building muscle, explains Davis. Plus, “it’s a great option for those with lower back pain, as there is no spinal compression. That makes it easy to load up and get a great workout in,” she says.

Finally, the exercise is suitable for just about every fitness level. “It doesn’t matter if you are a beginner or advanced, as you can control the amount of weight, if any, being pushed or pulled,” says Davis. Of course, you’ll want to consult with your physician and/or your own personal trainer before beginning any new fitness regimen to make sure it’s right for you.

Based on Lizzo’s recent performances at the VMAs, adding sled pushes and pulls to your workout seems like a great idea.

