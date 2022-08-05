Lizzo said she’s ’embracing my back rolls’ in a new Instagram post

Once again, Lizzo seems to be feeling “Good as Hell,” and her energy is positively contagious. This week, the singer posted a video to Instagram showing off a slinky, backless pink dress by doing a few twirls with her hair slicked back in a ponytail. She finishes the video with a confident smile, captioning the post with a message of self love. “Embracing my back rolls and showing them love 💗,” she wrote.

Lizzo shared another message about self-love and embracing her back rolls

Fans of the performer were quick to support her in the comments section of the recent post. Some responses were simple compliments, with one commenter writing, “You are so beautiful.” Others offered more significant notes of appreciation. “I just wanna tell you thank you for being you. You’re so inspiring. Thank you for embracing yourself as you are and…for helping me come out of my shell,” said another Instagram user.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

This isn’t the first time Lizzo has amplified messages of body confidence on social media, inspiring fans to love themselves exactly as they are, and it likely won’t be the last. Since debuting with her first major hit “Truth Hurts” in 2019, the Detroit-born artist has been vocal about self love and acceptance, epitomising what it means to love the skin you’re in.

In addition to singing lyrics, such as “‘Cause I’m my own soulmate / I know how to love me,” Lizzo has used her platform time and time again to share other powerful messages surrounding body positivity, particularly on Instagram. For instance, in a 2020 post, the singer strikes a variety of poses in a bra and underwear to the popular voice over: “Bodies that look like this, also look like this,” which encouraged influencers and celebrities to post their authentic images before posing, editing, and retouching. “Wild to see the body positive movement come so far. Proud of the big girls who gave it wings. My body is changing but I’m gonna keep appreciating it from every angle,” wrote Lizzo in the caption of her video.

In 2021, Lizzo shared how she starts her morning with a little self love and affirmations, taking followers through her daily routine in a sports bra and lace panties. “I started talking to my belly this year. Blowing her kisses and showering her with praises. I used to want to cut my stomach off I hated it so much. But it’s literally ME,” wrote Lizzo in the caption of her Instagram post. “I am learning to radically love every part of myself. Even if it means talking to myself every morning. This is your sign to love on yourself today!”

Her most recent post came just before this week’s announcement that her song “About Damn Time” hit number one on the Billboard Charts Hot 100. As a ballad all about bouncing back, recognising personal growth, and enjoying life as it is and as you are, Lizzo’s lyrics clearly resonate, as do her social media posts about loving every part of who she is.

Cheers to Lizzo not only on her artistic success but also for reminding her followers to show themselves and their bodies some love on the regular.

This story first appeared on www.shape.com

(Credit for the hero and featured image: Getty Images)

© 2021 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved. Licensed from Shape.com and published with permission of Meredith Corporation. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited.

Shape and the Shape Logo are registered trademarks of Meredith Corporation. Used under License.