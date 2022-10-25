Louisa Ong on her childhood, living abroad and career aspirations

The children of Singapore’s high society are now at the cusp of adulthood. We catch up Louisa Ong to find out what they’ve been occupied with lately.

In our May cover story, Fanty Soenardy revealed how she was strict with her two children, going as far as delineating times for work, play and meals. Louisa Ong, however, paints a very different picture. “I think my childhood was like a Tom and Jerry series; full of laughter and mischief! I’d be like Tom, trying to pick a fight with my younger brother. I was very playful back then, but Dillon and I share a very deep bond and I’m grateful to have a Jerry who goes through all my ups and downs with me,” says the economics major at University College London (UCL).

Even though the mother-and-daughter pair have contrasting reflections on their younger years, it’s clear that Fanty has instilled independence and a love for travel in Louisa. “Growing up, I’ve had the freedom to pick extracurriculars, subjects and hobbies I wanted to pursue because my parents believed that my personality should be shaped by my own interests and experiences,” she recalls. “This principle of doing what I love led me to pursue economics abroad and to become the president of the UCL Business Society.”

Nerve-wracking as it was at first, living overseas has also expanded Louisa’s cultural horizons: “I’ve learned how to be more open-minded and better appreciate different cultures and perspectives. My good friends from university are from all over the world, and I’m always learning something new about their backgrounds and ways of thinking from our conversations.”

Post-graduation, the 22-year-old hopes to carve out a career in finance or consulting, adding that it will help make the world a better place. Taking a step towards that goal, she interned at financial institution BlackRock in their London office this summer to learn about asset management.

“I believe in using my strengths to make a positive impact on others’ lives,” she says. “The ability to help businesses solve problems or bettering individuals’ financial well-being goes a very long way in society.”

This story first appeared in the Oct 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.