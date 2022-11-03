facebook

Made for Memories: Trina Liang-Lin and Edmund Lin celebrate their 25th anniversary in Paris and Bordeaux

By Crystal Lee
Managing Editor
03 Nov 2022
Finally, after putting festivities on hold for a year, Edmund Lin and Trina Liang-Lin held their 25th Silver Anniversary “Encore” celebration in style this July.

One of the most charismatic power couples in the local society scene, the pair planned a four-day, three-night itinerary that took them and their 10 guests on a whirlwind journey through Paris and Bordeaux.

The first day saw the group pose for a photoshoot at the Eiffel Tower, where Trina wore her original wedding gown from the nuptials 26 years ago.

The blissful couple at Restaurant Le Meurice Alain Ducasse

It was followed by a night of fine-dining at the two-Michelin-starred Restaurant Le Meurice Alain Ducasse.

At a photoshoot by the Eiffel Tower

The next day was one of grand cru classé discovery in the left bank of Bordeaux. The party checked into the country mansion of La Maison d’Estournel, which lies next to Trina’s favourite estate, Château Cos d’Estournel, in the famous appellation of Saint- Estèphe. Following that, they went on an owner-hosted winery tour at Château Lynch-Bages in the eminent appellation of Pauillac, and enjoyed dinner within the family’s private quarters.

Tan Su Shan, Paige Parker, Diane Palmer, Trina Liang-Lin, Maisy Koh and Lynn Yeow

The third day involved a jaunt to the right bank, with a winery tour at premiere cru estate Château Angelus in Saint-Émilion, and lunch at its sister restaurant Le Gabriel downtown. True to the spirit of a French fete, the trip culminated in an enchanting dinner bash on the lawn of La Maison d’Estournel. Fireworks exploded in the sky as the happy couple made their toasts with the guests, who spent the night dancing and revelling.

Even as the party ended, the celebration was just beginning for Edmund and Trina, who continued south to Italy’s Amalfi Coast and Sicily for another two weeks. On her plans for their upcoming 30th, Trina says, “We are thinking Bordeaux’s right bank or Tuscany. Definitely a wine-centred trip again!”

This story first appeared in the October 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore 

Crystal Lee

Managing Editor

Prestige Singapore's Managing Editor wonders if she's better with words or numbers. Some days she thinks she's terrible at both. But most of the time, she's pretty good at eating, drinking, admiring beautiful things, and exploring new worlds.

