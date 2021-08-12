People & Events

Meet the laureates of Prestige 40 Under 40 2021

By Yanni Tan
12 Aug 2021
As much as we love to celebrate their achievements and encourage them to go on to even greater things, this Class of Prestige 40 Under 40 2021 also gives us much to learn from.

They are dreamers who become doers. They are tenacious, imaginative and unafraid to think big.

Take, for example, our cover girl and one of the 40 honourees, Kim Lim. Born with a golden spoon in her mouth, the daughter of billionaire tycoon Peter Lim need not scrub toilets nor work the reception to ensure the success of her beauty establishments. But she did. Technopreneur Durwin Ho is the lad behind the platform that birthed some of Singapore’s most prominent names in the retail technology space, such as Carousell and Shopback.

Conservation biologist Dr Jessica Lee loves birds so much she was part of the team that launched Mandai Nature, a non-profit organisation that seeks to protect nature and drive sustainability in Singapore and beyond. As we speak, three of our 40 young achievers (two are ladies, may I add) have already relocated to the US and Europe to realise their ambitions.

Whether they advocate through the arts or food, innovate new technologies or champion the marginalised, these gutsy young revolutionaries from our annual 40 under 40 list break the status quo. Get acquainted our rising stars from the class of 2021.

The Class of Prestige 40 Under 40 2021

Yanni Tan

Yanni Tan began her journalistic career as a rookie reporter at a local newspaper, covering crime and education. She has since chalked up 15 years of writing and editing experience at a variety of women’s and luxury magazines, mainly in the features, travel, and watches and jewellery beats. She currently oversees the print edition of Prestige magazine as Managing Editor, and has a keen interest in environmental conservation, private wealth, and corporate leadership.
