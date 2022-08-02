Watch Megan Thee Stallion crush three workouts in a new Instagram video

If you’re in need of an extra push of motivation to keep up your fitness goals this week, take a look at Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram. The rapper posted a reel on Instagram featuring clips of a few workout sessions as well as some of the seriously cute Nike gear she’s been wearing in the gym. (ICYDK, Megan Thee Stallion partnered with Nike last year on a series of Nike Training Club workouts fans can follow along with in the app.)

Megan Thee Stallion shared her workout video and called on her fans to keep each other motivated

“Goodmorningggg hotties ITS A NEW WEEK! PERFECT CHANCE TO GET BACK TO HOTTIE BOOT CAMP ???,” wrote Megan in her Instagram caption. FYI, the “Hot Girl Summer” singer started an Instagram series dubbed Hottie Bootcamp in early 2021 to document her health journey and hold herself accountable, she shared at the time.

The workouts she shared in the recent clips are inspiration enough to get your sweat on, but Megan took it one step further, inviting fans to tag her in workout videos to help keep everyone motivated. “I want the hotties that wanna jump on hottie boot camp to tag me in y’alls workout videos for the next ten days, and let’s keep each other motivated to stay consistent ??????,” she added before teasing another potential Nike collab. “P.S. would y’all wanna see a HOTGIRL @nike workout collection? I would have us looking ??? in the gym ?,” she wrote.

The Instagram video begins with Megan picking out a matching neon yellow workout set. Then, she’s in the gym for a series of kettlebell exercises, including high pulls and deadlifts. Megan Thee Staliion has demonstrated her kettlebell skills before, and it’s no surprise the type of strength training is a staple in her fitness routine. Kettlebell training offers strength gains as well as increased aerobic capacity, improved dynamic balance, and greater core strength, according to research conducted by the American Council on Exercise (ACE).

Next up, Megan puts on a black short sleeve shirt and black shorts and hits the mat for sit-ups, making the classic exercise even more effective by challenging the obliques with a twist added to each rep. Then, she does two glute bridge variations, including arm presses and tricep extensions while maintaining a glute bridge position in the lower body for full-body work.

The workout continues with Megan standing at a cable machine for low and high cable rows. FYI, using a cable machine is a great option for many reasons. It’s safer than lifting heavy weights since there’s no risk of a weight falling down on you; it’s customisable, so you can adjust it to fit your height add weight as you get stronger; it secretly works your core because the cables force you engage small stabilising muscles; and it offers a different element of resistance, as you can maintain tension the entire time (as long as you aren’t letting gravity take over), Don Saladino, trainer and owner of Drive495 fitness clubs, previously told Shape. Lastly, Megan gets back on the mat for quadruped fire hydrants, a bodyweight exercise that builds lower-body strength, zero equipment required.

As the video wraps up, Megan switches outfits again, this time choosing a short black bodysuit for a stair-climber session. The stair-climber engages the calves, glutes, quads, and hamstrings, for a serious lower-body workout, Lisa Niren, C.P.T., head trainer of CITYROW in New York City, previously told Shape. Just be sure to nail proper form — keeping the core engaged and back upright and resisting the urge to lean on the handrails for proper weight distribution — if you plan to incorporate the move into your routine, she added.

Lastly, Megan Thee Stallion does a clamshell exercise, externally rotating her hips while holding a glute bridge position in her lower body for each rep. The move is made more intense thanks to a resistance band looped around her thighs. Resistance bands add tension to an exercise, requiring muscles to work harder to accomplish a movement, and therefore get stronger.

Feeling motivated to hit the gym (or living room) for a sweat session? Don’t forget to tag @theestallion if you share your workout on social media.

