Micaela Lai on her rambunctious childhood and studying law in the UK

The children of Singapore’s high society are now at the cusp of adulthood. We catch up Micaela Lai to find out what she’s been occupied with lately.

Micaela is the second youngest of four children in what she describes as a “rambunctious family”, for whom pub quizzes are a tradition, and sporty, outdoor activities are bonding opportunities. It’s little wonder that the 20-year-old cites her parents and older sisters as her biggest influencers.

Despite growing up in a close-knit household, moving abroad to further her studies in the UK is a natural step for Micaela. “We have a home in London and have spent many of our holidays there when my sisters were in boarding schools,” says the law undergrad at Queen Mary University.

Enrolling in law came easily for Micaela, too. “I’ve always been interested in law and how it shapes and impacts societies in different countries,” she adds. “I’m curious about how some laws are effective, while others not at all, looking through history and into the future.”

Of course, leaving home affords freedom, but it isn’t all fun and games. “I love playing with my dogs and miss them a lot when I’m away,” she says. “I now have better appreciation for the comforts of home, especially when I return during school breaks. But since starting university, I’ve learnt to be more independent and conscious about my spending.”

This story first appeared in the Oct 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.