Miranda Kerr and celebrity trainer Megan Roup teamed up on an exercise program filled with quick workouts

At-home workout streamers are in for a treat. Model and skin-care entrepreneur Miranda Kerr and celebrity fitness trainer Megan Roup teamed up to launch a two-week, full-body, low-impact workout program on The Sculpt Society (TSS), an app featuring dance cardio classes founded by Roup. Called the “Feel Good Program,” it includes under-20-minute workouts you can do anywhere, anytime. The collaboration comes as Kerr’s Kora Organics skin-care brand is launching new body-care products, including a body scrub, a hand and body lotion, and a body wash.

Together, the pair is helping people move and care for their bodies. Ahead of their launches, Kerr and Roup shared why they wanted to partner with each other and spilled some of their best wellness tips and insights with Shape. Keep reading for all the details.

“I’ll never forget my first workout with Megan,” says Kerr. “I felt like every muscle in my body had been worked out, which was such a good feeling!” The former Victoria’s Secret model has been training with Roup for years, learning how to fit “quickie workouts” into her busy schedule that involves running a business and caring for her children.

“Movement is incredibly important to both of us, so getting to create these workouts and share them with our communities is going to be really impactful,” adds Roup. “My hope is that more people get to experience the power of a fun, short workout that has both physical and mental health benefits.”

As for who should try the workout program, both Kerr and Roup say it’s ideal for just about anyone, no matter their fitness level. “I think most of us are looking to create a habit around working out, but don’t even know where to begin,” says Roup. “Committing to two weeks of low-impact programming helps give a little extra motivation to integrate movement into your life,” adds Kerr. “We paired it with reminders to rest, meditate, and take time to nourish your mind, body, and skin in between,” she continues.

While both entrepreneurs note the program itself is a great motivator to get moving, Kerr is already driven to keep up her exercise routine, according to Roup. “Miranda is a pretty motivated person when it comes to working out and has built a consistent routine with movement,” shares Roup. The trainer also makes sure to give Kerr short workouts she can fit into her schedule and holds her accountable. “I think, like most of us, having a support system, an accountability buddy, or community you can lean on to stay consistent with movement can be a big motivator.”

Kerr does her best to squeeze in a workout when she can, notes Roup. “Mornings are very busy for her, especially now that school is back in session, but she commits to movement, and sometimes that means her kids are crawling on her during one of our virtual sessions,” says Roup. “She also understands the power of committing to less so that you can show up more. In the mornings she doesn’t have a lot of time, she will still do a short workout with me virtually or on the TSS app.”

Kerr’s daily movement goal is to do a workout and walk for an hour, as this leaves her feeling energised, she explains. “But sometimes it can feel overwhelming to dedicate a full hour [to a] workout when you’re so busy, which is why I love Megan’s short, quickie options. You really feel like you are getting such great results and can do it in little 15- to 20-minute increments throughout the day.”

When she has the time, Kerr enjoys taking walks with her family, doing yoga, and “hopping on the reformer” for Pilates, she tells Shape. She’s also learning to love another form of cardio that doesn’t involve Roup’s dance-inspired moves. “I used to hate running, but the more I’ve been doing it, the more I like it!” adds Kerr.

Kerr takes a “360-approach to health,” she explains. “It’s about what we eat, what we think, what we put on our skin, who we surround ourselves with, what we do, and what exercises fulfil us,” she says. “Self-care is about nourishing your mind, body, and spirit. If we can take time to give back to ourselves, then we can give so much more to others.” For her, that means moving her body, spending time with family and friends, meditating, reading uplifting books, taking care of her skin (“I’m obsessed with dry brushing”), and eating nutritious foods to “fuel” her body.

“I believe that a healthy mind, healthy body, and healthy skin are connected to feeding it the right nutrients both inside and out,” says Kerr, who mostly follows a plant-based diet. “I also live the 80/20 lifestyle to stay balanced — so, I eat healthy 80 percent of the time and indulge the other 20 percent of the time,” she says, adding that she loves to cook. Her favourite healthy meal to prepare right now? Root vegetable hash and cauliflower soup.

If you’re feeling inspired by Kerr and Roup’s quick and efficient approach to working out, you can check out their program on The Sculpt Society (then treat yourself to a few body-care products from Kora Organics).

