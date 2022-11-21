Moments of Magic: Our friends look back on their milestones in honour of Prestige’s 22nd anniversary

2008: LEARNING INDEPENDENCE

MARILYN LUM

“Moving out on my own in 2008 was a significant milestone for me. I wanted a space to better understand myself as an adult and grow as a person. Cornwall Gardens was a choice location, as it was five mins from my parents’, who were staying at Belmont Road at the time. The change helped me focus on my career development while I was working at Crowne Plaza Changi Airport. The job was demanding and came with long hours, so the benefit of having uninterrupted rest and a sense of peace after work was very crucial in setting me up for success.”

2009: ALL THAT JAZZ

SUSAN PEH

“I had been trained in classical music all my childhood and early adulthood. In fact, I was offered a place at the Royal College of Music in London as a teen, but took my parents’ advice to study law in Singapore. Since then, I barely had time for music. Sometime in 2009, however, I chanced upon a jazz rendition of Over the Rainbow and that blew me away! I was fascinated by the never-ending possibilities of sounds, chords and scales that jazz music offered. I decided then to take up jazz piano, taking lessons from Singapore’s King of Swing Professor Jeremy Monteiro and later from seven-time Grammy Award winner Gary Burton at the Berklee College of Music. In 2016, Jeremy invited some of his friends – Albert Chiu, Dr Edmund Lam and me – to join him to form the Jazz Association (Singapore) (JASS). As we celebrate its sixth year, it is so gratifying to know that JASS has not only pursued jazz excellence, but also awarded local and international scholarships to promising young students. It is also heartening to know that JASS, through its concert programmes, has played an integral role in weaving strong diverse threads that form Singapore’s harmonious cultural tapestry.”

2010: A PERFECT UNION

MARK AND TIARA SHAW

“Looking back 12 years, we are reminded of a quote: ‘Together is a beautiful place to be’. We remember the celebration of our marriage with family and friends on a beautiful, romantic day (10 October 2010) that marked the start of an adventurous journey that we are still on.”

2011: MOVING BODIES

DANA CHEONG

“I spent a decade practising gyrotonic before starting my own studio in 2011. Experiencing first-hand how it effectively relieved the strains on my body from my gruelling competitive dance training, I wanted to help others discover the potential of gyrotonic in their daily lives – not merely as an exercise routine, but also as a philosophy guiding daily body movements and posture, bringing holistic balance to both the body and mind. Because everyone’s bodies, as well as their optimal movements and postures, are different, my role as a trainer is to tailor the method to a student’s respective requirements. Two decades into my gyrotonic journey, I’m now about to achieve a new milestone as a gyrotonic teacher trainer by the end of this year!”

2012: THE BREAKTHROUGH

SERENE TAN

“My first regional contract presentation in 2012 pushed me outside of my comfort zone, and I gained invaluable strength of character in the form of courage, will and confidence. The leaders I worked for had seen my strength as a team lead and trusted me with complex contracts. When I stood in front of the board members, a room of 15 men looked like a thousand, it felt like my laptop stretched further than my arms could reach. However, I was confident in my ability to spot contract issues and tactfully negotiate the terms, but the thought of a presentation to the board made me feel small. They were extraordinary and accomplished people, and I could almost see a collection of criticism on their faces. I finished the presentation with a bruised ego, but as it turned out, I also figured out how to lean on people who saw my strengths and helped me to push my goals forward.”

2015: EMBRACING ONENESS

ALICIA THIAN AND BRIAN BONDE

“Brian and I met at a fundraising dinner. When we first shook hands, I felt a shot of electricity for a few seconds. At the end of the dinner, he bade me goodbye with a bear hug. That was as close to love at first sight as it gets. As we spent more time together, Brian started likening us to kindred spirits, saying that ours is a supportive and positive relationship, in which we encourage and uplift each other as we actualise our dreams and aspirations in life. Two years later in 2015, he put a ring on it! We are best friends and lovers through hair-pulling and nail-biting days. We’re also team-mates and each other’s number one fan. He is one of the smartest people I know, and I would never make big decisions without asking for his opinion. He is my rock and I can count on him in so many ways. Most importantly, we have transitioned from ‘yours or mine’ to now, ‘ours’.”

2019: LIMITLESS VISIONS



CLAUDINE PANG

“Eye Care Without Borders, a non-profit charity, was born in 2019 out of my passion for bringing medical aid to communities in need, which extended to providing regular eye care, custom-made spectacles and food relief to both local and overseas beneficiaries. Through such humanitarian work, I’ve learnt that small gestures make a big difference to those in need. It has shaped me to be more humble, more human and even more motivated to fill the gaps in medical care for the underprivileged.”

2021: THIRD TIME’S THE CHARM

VIHARI PODDAR

“Our third child Veera, who was born last year, was an unexpected blessing. I was nervous about having the energy for another kid, so I worked on becoming healthier and fitter. Being a mother of three has taught me patience, understanding and forgiveness; to let the small things slide and always look at the bigger picture. Life is unpredictable, and having my love child with Abhishek in 2021 is proof. I’ve learnt to believe in what the universe has in store for us and trusting the journey. I also remind myself to cherish each day, and channel my energy towards love and positivity!”

This story first appeared in the November 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore