La Dolce Vita: Osteria Mozza’s Nancy Silverton on her favourite restaurants and wines

Nancy Silverton may not be a native of Italy, but she is undeniably a local. Osteria Mozza, her acclaimed Michelin- starred establishment, was born out of her love for Italian cuisine, which began more than 30 years ago after a vacation in Tuscany. Since then, she spends half her time in Umbria – where she has built a second home, cooking, experimenting and discovering the abundance of flavours of the Italian countryside. The 68-year-old James Beard award-winner opens her little black book of gourmet addresses to us.

MUST-VISIT RESTAURANTS

“I always say I have three. One is Massimo Bottura of Osteria Francescana. I go there every summer, and each time I’m there, I would think, ‘It can’t get any better than this.’ But Massimo continues to wow me. He is just so good at taking traditional flavours and turning them upside-down. The other one is Dario Cecchini, the famous butcher from Panzano. He has many seats at his restaurant, so it won’t be hard to get a table. And there’s Franco Pepe, who makes the world’s best pizza outside of Naples.”

DRIED PASTA

“I love dried pasta. Most of the time, I prefer dried to fresh because the dried ones are easier to cook and they retain the toothiness. Pastificio dei Campi from Gragnano (a hill town in Italy) is a great brand. In Osteria Mozza (Los Angeles), we use Rustichella from the Abruzzo region. There are so many great dried pastas in Italy, and you’ll make something good as long as your water is heavily seasoned.”

TRUFFLES

“There is a tremendous amount of black truffles in Umbria, more than any other parts of Italy, and they are available all year round. White truffles, on the other hand, are from Alba, a small Piemontese town. Savigno, a small town in Emilia-Romagna, hosts an annual festival called Tartofla dedicated to the white truffle.”

WINES

“From Umbria, there’s Montefalco for red and Orvieto for white. And I do love the Chianti, as well as the Brunello di Montalcino, which I think is the most elegant in the area.”

VEGETABLES

“I recently discovered a beautiful biodynamic farm in Città della Pieve called Quintosapore, run by twin brothers Alessandro and Nicola Guggioli. They only grow heirloom vegetables from heirloom seeds and the varieties are fantastic. There’s a little shop on the farm, which only opens until 1pm, where they sell their produce.”

YEAR-END CULINARY TRADITIONS

“Roy Shvartzapel of From Roy in Northern California makes really good panettones. He was a student of master pastry chef Iginio Massari, who is now 80 years old and has shops in Firenze, Milano and Verona. On Christmas Eve at Osteria Mozza in LA, we do the Feast of the Seven Fishes, a southern Italian custom, as a private, communal, seven-course dinner. For New Year’s in Italy, there’s something called Cotechino con Lenticchie (pork sausage cut into rings and served with lentils), which signifies good luck.”

This story first appeared in the November 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore