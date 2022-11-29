Prestige Anew Ball 2022: The Glamour Award winners

While the best-dressed of society descends on every Prestige Ball, only the rare few would garner an accolade for wearing it best. Here’s presenting the Glamour Award winners who represent the finest in luxury style, and of course, charisma.

Dana Cheong

Decked out in Dior, Dana was a vision. Her bold and monochromatic look was complete with a signature hat from the Parisian house, setting her outfit apart from the crowd. The spotlight was also on her head-turning Cartier high jewellery crocodile diamond necklace, which was paired brilliantly with her gown. Another priceless accessory she is known for? Confidence.

Karen Ong-Tan



Roses are symbolic of love and new beginnings, and that’s what Karen had in mind with her arresting gown from Isabel Sanchis. The eye-popping metallic gold rose across the bodice was complemented by asymmetrical floral earrings, multiple statement rings, and our absolute favourite, her gold claw rings that were the only ones in the ballroom that night.

Loh May-Han



Sleek, mysterious but with a sense of mischief – May-Han nailed it. Her body-hugging Moschino gown by Jeremy Scott flaunts a long, narrow train that spreads out as an opera glove. The colour black contrasts perfectly against her porcelain complexion, which was highlighted by colourful Tiffany & Co. jewels. Camp, some say? Queen, we say.

Fanty Soenardy



Elegant and poised, Fanty was the picture of grace with her wispy, multi-hued metallic Ralph Lauren A-line gown and the sheer scintillation of the high jewels she was wearing. Making a huge statement was her Cartier high jewellery emerald and diamond crocodile collar, whose dazzle was intensified by several other magnificent rocks spotted on her.

Shabnam Arashan

Known for her effortlessly ethereal and feminine style, Shabnam stole the show in a flouncy, fire-engine red ball gown by Giambattista Valli. The scene-stealing dress comes with a twist – as a bosom-accentuating halterneck and bearing tiny polka dots. Floral diamond earrings added high shine, but nothing says Shabnam as much as her signature pout.