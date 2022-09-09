Long live the Queen: Queen Elizabeth II has passed away peacefully

Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has died.

UK’s longest-serving monarch passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle at age 96 years. Buckingham Palace announced her death in a short statement.

Earlier in the day, senior royals had gathered at Balmoral, at her Scottish estate after the Queen’s doctors grew concerned about her health and placed her under medical supervision.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Teary crowds gathered outside Balmoral and Buckingham Palace in London to pay their respects to Her Majesty. Across the world heads of state have begun paying their respects and tributes. British Prime Minister, Liz Truss who was appointed by the Queen on Tuesday, said that the monarch served as the rock on which modern Britain was built, providing the country and its citizens with both stability and strength.

Queen Elizabeth II came to the throne in 1952 at age 25. Her reign lasted 70 years.

Outpouring Tributes

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II has also sent shockwaves across the world of sports, music and film. English Football League (EFL) fixtures scheduled for Friday have been postponed. Tributes were also paid before and during all European matches involving British teams on Thursday.

Formula 1 teams and figures have also paid their respects to Her Majesty. CEO of Formula One, Stefano Domenicali wrote “Formula 1 mourns the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.” Singer Elton John also shared his sadness and his condolences.

On a heartfelt message on Instagram, the singer wrote “Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing. She was an inspiring presence to be around, and lead the country through some of our greatest, and darkest, moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth.”

Following the death of his mother, Charles has ascended to the British throne at age 73. In an official statement from Buckingham Palace, King Charles III said:

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

The UK will undergo 10 days of national mourning following the passing of Her Majesty. It will culminate in a final public farewell at Westminster Abbey.

