Rarified Pursuits: Fang Low of Figment on art, whisky and NFTs

Figment is a co-living operator, but it’s also so much more than that.

Offering stylish stays in restored shophouses – an experience once reserved for a select few – the boutique hospitality company bridges the old and the new Singapore by working with local design firms to reimagine the city’s architectural gems. Ministry of Design was the mastermind behind the all-white Canvas House; Scene Shang injected the Shang House with their signature Art Deco Oriental style; and Studio Juju created a sanctuary of calm and softness with a touch of whimsy in the Still House. These three conservation units are part of Figment’s flagship series known as Case Study Homes.

In January, four more shophouses located in Geylang and River Valley were added to the Case Study programme. This time, Figment partnered with four local artists – Nature Shankar, Leow Wei Li, Yen Phang and Khairullah Rahim – to embellish the communal spaces with their original works as well as sketches and studies. All art pieces are available for sale, and 10 per cent of rental proceeds paid by residents go towards supporting these artists in a new “Community Patronage” model.

Like Figment’s Case Study Homes, Johnnie Walker Blue Label is a modern interpretation of its heritage. Debuted in 1992, the whisky is inspired by Alexander Walker’s (founder Johnnie Walker’s son) famous 1867 Old Highland, the brand’s first official blend. Velvety smooth yet bold, Johnnie Walker Blue Label has an intriguing complexity. On the nose, it’s mellow and rounded – a dry smokiness intermingling with the sweetness of raisins. Rolling waves of warm spice, vanilla and honey hit the palate at the first sip, followed by a symphony of orange, hazelnut, sherry and dark chocolate. Johnnie Walker’s trademark smokiness trails off slowly with a rich and luxuriously long finish.

Fang Low, Figment’s co-founder, says the same of its unique properties: “Our houses might not be universally liked or appreciated, and that is okay. Each designer has taken a view and left their mark through their creative work. Figment members who self-select into living in a particular home will leave with a strong sense of place and memories of their stay with us. Figment is not for everyone, but everyone is welcome.”

This strong sense of individuality mirrors Johnnie Walker Blue Label’s bold, multifarious character, which can only be appreciated by renegade whisky lovers who are unapologetic about their preferences. Described as “magnificently powerful and intense’’ by prolific whisky journalist Jonny McCormick, it is a gift that keeps on giving, as it unfolds layers upon layers of liquid gold. Every sip is a curious, wonderful adventure.

Speaking of adventures, Figment’s latest venture pushes the boundaries of what it means to co-live. Last month, the digital-forward company announced its foray into the metaverse with a “Cloud Country Club” powered by citizenship NFTs. “With the many travel restrictions still in place, it’s a challenge to expand Figment overseas,” says Fang. “However, we are taking an unprecedented direction in deciding to expand into the metaverse instead of a physical overseas location.”

The phygital country in the cloud will be made up of a number of virtual Case Study Country Clubs, each built in collaboration with design studios around the world. As part of the launch, Figment has issued 10,000 limited-edition, completely carbon-neutral NFTs, which double as membership to the Figment Country Club. “Blockchain technology strengthens the Figment community by supporting an unprecedented level of member-ownership and governance,” Fang explains. “Members can vote on decisions that affect the nature of our community, such as which artists or architects we collaborate with and what amenities they would like to see in and around Figment’s properties, be it a co-working space or a new gym.”

Beyond the metaverse, members (or rather, citizens) will also have access to Figment’s physical Embassy Houses and receive invites to online events. The first Embassy House, Singapore House, designed by Linghao Architects, will open later this year with other international Embassy House locations to be announced in due course.

Art direction: Audrey Chan | Photography: Joel Low | Hair & Make-up: Sha Shamsi | Location: Mandala Club

This story first appeared in the April 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.