Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s love (and pregnancy) was written in the stars, according to an astrologer

After months of rumours swirling about whether or not Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were officially dating, a simple glance at their birth charts could have confirmed what everyone had been dying to know. Of course, they’re dating: They’re an astrological match made in heaven. A$AP Rocky finally put the rumours to rest in May 2021 during a GQ interview where he called Rihanna the “love of [his] life.” And with the recent announcement that they’re expecting, the internet has become abuzz with even more love for the couple.

If you analyse Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s astrological compatibility through synastry the process of comparing one person’s birth chart with another person’s chart and looking for patterns of ease and challenges it becomes even clearer why this dynamic duo makes for such an epic pairing. (Note: A$AP Rocky’s official time of birth isn’t public, so it’s not possible to know his rising sign, which is critical for making astrological predictions. That said, there’s still plenty of astro goodness to work with.)

Here, a closer look at what the planets were up to when Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were born and how they aligned to make for such a loving and nurturing match.

Their Sun-Moon Aspects Mean This Is the Real Deal

If you’re invested in celeb astrology, you may already know that Rihanna has a sensitive and creative Pisces sun but she was also born with a fierce and fiery Aries rising, moon, and Venus. Aries are passionate, courageous, and prefer to lead, not follow. Her entrepreneurial spirit shines through with some of these Aries placements, too. Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky is a Libra sun: artistic, intelligent, and out-of-this-world charming. In astrology, Aries and Libra are opposite signs (aka sister signs), which makes them complementary pairings. Aries’ confrontational energy is tempered by Libra’s tact. There is a natural ebb and flow and balance within this pairing.

Since Rihanna is an Aries rising, the part of her chart that rules marriage which is called the descendant and is always opposite the rising sign is occupied by Libra. A$AP Rocky’s sun his identity, life force, and life purpose sits literally in the sector of Rihanna’s birth chart that represents long-term partnership and marriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Not only is his sun hanging out in this part of her birth chart, but it’s also forming an opposition with Rihanna’s moon (her emotional world) and Venus (her love language). Oppositions fuel attraction and romance and invite you to take action. Rihanna’s needs and desires (her moon and Venus) feel safe, secure, and appreciated by A$AP Rocky’s essence and identity (his sun). A$AP Rocky’s sense of self and identity feels supported and valued by Rihanna’s moon and Venus. Sun-moon contacts are common in the charts of long-term partners because one person’s outer world and sense of self (the sun) is received and understood by the other person’s inner sense of self and what they need on the inside to feel safe, secure, and nurtured (the moon). This is a gentle aspect that makes for instant rapport, friendship, and undeniable chemistry.

But what about Rihanna’s emotional Pisces sun? Well, A$AP Rocky is a Cancer moon, which is also a water sign. And let’s just say Cancer moons know a thing or two about feeling emotional. These two both don’t shy away from expressing their feelings, embracing vulnerability, and using one another as a source of creative inspiration.

Their Sexual Chemistry Is Next-Level

They’ve got the makings of a long-lasting couple, but you know what else probably doesn’t hurt? That sexual tension. Rihanna’s Mars is in Sagittarius and A$AP Rocky’s Venus is in Leo, both in fire signs. In astrology, Venus represents what you value in partnership and what you desire. Mars represents what you’re are attracted to and, literally, sex. When one person’s Venus and the other person’s Mars share the same element, there is an effortless dialogue between the two planets. No awkward getting to know one another’s bodies just some sexual chemistry that can feel like it’s next-level every time they hook up. To make matters hotter, A$AP Rocky’s Mars in Aries is conjunct Rihanna’s Venus in Aries. Translation: Their love and sex planets are literally right on top of one another in the sky and in the same zodiac sign.

Not only do they have a similar sexual appetite and find one another unbearably attractive (I mean, who doesn’t find these two hot?), but the stars also suggest they have great communication. After all, if you’re going to have good sex, you also need to know how to communicate. These two both have their Mercury placements in air signs, which means there is an innate overlap in how their minds process information and share information. There’s less room for misunderstandings and hurt feelings when people have compatible Mercury placements. Rihanna’s Mercury is in eclectic and quirky Aquarius and A$AP Rocky’s Mercury is in social Libra. This duo has a physical connection, an emotional connection, and a mental connection.

Do Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Have Any Challenges?

So much of their charts reveal strong compatibility, but of course, every couple has a few areas where they’ll have to compromise. Relationships take work even ones that were destined and written in the stars. Rihanna’s Saturn is in Capricorn. In astrology, Saturn represents your discipline, responsibility, challenges, and even your inner critic. A$AP Rocky’s Mars, the planet of action, drive, and motivation (and yes, as previously mentioned, sex), is in Aries. These two form a square with one another, which makes for a bit of a tough dynamic. Mars wants to act impulsively, and Saturn wants to slow down and make a plan.

Some of the ways A$AP Rocky acts or things he feels called to act on may stir up a reaction within Rihanna. From time to time, Rihanna’s Saturn may be overly discerning or even critical of some of A$AP Rocky’s actions. They don’t have to be wild and dramatic it could be something as simple as getting annoyed with the way he chews his food. There is potential for him to be able to push her buttons and grind her gears from time to time. But what healthy relationship doesn’t have a little bit of that?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Even Their Pregnancy Was Fated

Now, the world knows that they’re expecting a baby (congrats, you two!), and the timing couldn’t be any more cosmic: Jupiter, the planet of growth, expansion, and fertility, entered Pisces on December 28, 2021, and just a few days later, it moved over Rihanna’s sun. Jupiter transits are notorious for correlating with pregnancy announcements and conception. A$AP Rocky also has his North Node in Pisces, a point in the sky that represents fate and destiny, symbolising yet again that this little one was destined to be.

It’s hard not to be excited about their little cosmic blessing and, for one, I can’t wait to look at their baby’s birth chart.

This story first appeared on www.shape.com

(Main and Feature Image Credit: Getty Images – Design: Alex Sandoval)

Â© 2021 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved. Licensed from Shape.com and published with permission of Meredith Corporation. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited.

Shape and the Shape Logo are registered trademarks of Meredith Corporation. Used under License.