Little Black Book: Sabrina Ho on her favourite wine, dessert haunts and private dining spots

Three personalities-about-town open their little black books to Crystal Lee, highlighting their favourite places to eat, drink and play in Singapore and beyond. In this instalment, we have gemologist Sabrina Ho.

Sabrina Ho

An accredited gemologist from a family of gemologists and jewellery experts, Sabrina Ho has an eye for beauty. The fashion-loving Gemological Institute of America (GIA) graduate spearheads marketing and design at her mother’s jewellery brand Flower Diamond, which specialises in loose stone customisations and one-of-a-kind statement pieces. Besides working on bespoke pieces for clients, Ho also has her own namesake collection that features stones like lapis lazuli and malachite. Ahead, she spills the beans on her beauty routine, favourite private dining spots and where to go for delightful desserts.

For glowing skin: Dream Aesthetics’ Nucleofill Treatment keeps my skin hydrated and radiant as it stimulates collagen and elastin production while neutralising harmful free radicals.

Spa day: When I need a good rub-down, I check into LaSource Spa at Voco Orchard for its signature Rejuvenation Massage, which incorporates relaxing, slow, deep strokes that release muscle tension and facilitate lymphatic drainage. I always look and feel refreshed after.

Hair care routine: I use a combination of shampoos from Olapex and Shiseido, Babyface Miracle Water Hair Boost Treatment to nourish and moisturise my hair, and Hatsuga Medi Relief Soothing Ampule when my scalp needs some TLC. Kim Robinson is where I go for cuts and in-salon treatments.

Desserts to swoon over: Kura at 79 South Bridge Road makes delish French pastries with a Japanese touch. I’m weak for their Mango Passionfruit Basil and Raspberry Earl Grey cakes.

Birthday cake: I can’t imagine anyone not liking Paris Baguette’s Yogurt Fruit Cake! It’s light, fluffy and fruity – the type of cake that won’t go wrong at parties.

An everyday wine: I get La Tunella Pinot Grigio by the carton. It’s so easy to drink and I’ve been a fan for the longest time.

Great brunch spots in Singapore: Merci Marcel Tiong Bahru for French Riviera-slash-Balinese vibes; Lavo at Marina Bay Sands for a fun day out, and Wild Honey at Scotts Square for satisfying breakfasts of various cuisines.

A private dining spot: Cai Eats on Jasmine Road delivers wholesome Hokkien and Hainanese-Peranakan recipes passed down from the founders’ (Irwin, Amanda and Charmaine Chua) grandmothers. I love that they offer a variety of ngoh hiang – mala, vegan with Impossible meat and original with pork and/or prawn. All are amazing!

A recently discovered watering hole: Lumo, which is located at the intersection of Carpenter Street and South Bridge Road, is a speakeasy- type restaurant-bar that serves excellent cocktails and modern European fare. I’m taken by their roasted cauliflower steak with togarashi aioli and lemon zest – it’s healthy and taste great. The portions here aren’t too big, so we can order more dishes to share. The presentation is on point, too.

Favourite city for shopping: London’s Selfridges has everything! I make sure to pop into Urban Outfitters whenever I’m in the city. Spring is the best time to visit because of the cool weather – you get to dress up with layers and it’s not too cold.

PHOTOGRAPHY: ALICIA NEO

ART DIRECTION: AUDREY CHAN

HAIR AND MAKEUP: BENEDICT CHOO

This story first appeared in the July 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.