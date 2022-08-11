Selena Gomez is not interested in sucking in her stomach while wearing a swimsuit

Selena Gomez knows how to vacation. The singer, actress, and entrepreneur has been sharing tidbits of her summer trip to Italy on social media, and her latest TikTok not only shows her enjoying some sunshine on a boat. The post also includes a friendly reminder about body image.

Selena Gomez shares an important message about body image on TikTok in a funny way

In signature Gomez fashion, she mouthed the words to a funny sound bite to get a pretty serious point across on TikTok. In the video, she’s reclining on a boat in a purple one-piece swimsuit. “Suck it in,” says a voice in the background of the clip. “I’m not sucking shit in,” mouths Gomez, matching the audio she paired with her video. “Why?” asks the voice again. “Real stomachs is coming the fuck back, okay?” she mouths.

“Vaca self,” wrote Gomez in the caption of the TikTok which was posted on Wednesday. The short clip already has more than 11 million views and 2 million likes. Although the video is quick and lighthearted, the reminder from a celebrity with a massive following that all bodies are perfect the way that they are has no doubt made an impact.

If you follow Gomez on TikTok, you know that she regularly uses the platform to get real about body image. Earlier this year, the Only Murders In the Building star shared a candid video on the app, opening up about comments she’s received about her body over the years and how she feels about herself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

“So, I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack In The Box and got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings, and a spicy chicken sandwich,” says the 30-year-old in the clip. “But honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway. ‘You’re too small.’ ‘You’re too big.’ ‘That doesn’t fit.’ ‘Meh meh meh meh.'” She wrapped up the honest video, saying, “Bitch, I am perfect the way I am.”

While she uses social media to share personal thoughts and encourage others to love themselves, Gomez isn’t a fan of social media. In fact, she tries to stay off apps, including Instagram and TikTok, as much as possible, she revealed in 2021. “This is too much of my personal life spread out everywhere, and it just felt uncontrollable,” said Gomez in an interview with Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) at the time. “I felt like my thoughts and everything I was consuming revolved around a million different other people in the world saying good things and bad things.”

While she still gives fans loads of content on Instagram and TikTok, she likely doesn’t post it herself. Instead, an assistant might upload photos and captions from Gomez, so she can share what she wants without the information overload that comes with spending too much time online, according to the WWD interview.

Creating social media boundaries is important, but fans are surely glad Gomez still finds ways to share content, especially when it encourages everyone to embrace their stomachs, and bodies in general, exactly as they are. Cheers to “real stomachs” everywhere!

This story first appeared on www.shape.com

(Credit for the hero and featured image: Getty Images)

© 2021 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved. Licensed from Shape.com and published with permission of Meredith Corporation. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited.

Shape and the Shape Logo are registered trademarks of Meredith Corporation. Used under License.