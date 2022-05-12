Social Scene: Iroshini Chua’s Ladies Housewarming Gatherings

As Kevin and Iroshini Chua settle into their new home in Sunset Way, the lady of the manor held a series of intimate gatherings to celebrate the move.

Our city’s gradual re-opening was also the perfect time for the hostess to reunite with old friends over champagne and canapes. Spotted in her 6,500 sq ft bungalow, accented with stone and gold, are several tasteful features: a Murano glass chandelier, an Italian stone bar, King Living furnishings, and a customised island in the walk-in wardrobe. We’ll drink to that!

This story first appeared in May 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.