Social Scene: Iroshini Chua’s Ladies Housewarming Gatherings

By Yanni Tan
12 May 2022
As Kevin and Iroshini Chua settle into their new home in Sunset Way, the lady of the manor held a series of intimate gatherings to celebrate the move.

Our city’s gradual re-opening was also the perfect time for the hostess to reunite with old friends over champagne and canapes. Spotted in her 6,500 sq ft bungalow, accented with stone and gold, are several tasteful features: a Murano glass chandelier, an Italian stone bar, King Living furnishings, and a customised island in the walk-in wardrobe. We’ll drink to that!

This story first appeared in May 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.

Yanni Tan

Yanni Tan began her journalistic career as a rookie reporter at a local newspaper, covering lifestyle, crime and education. She has since chalked up 20 years of writing and editing experience at a variety of women’s and luxury magazines, mainly in the features, travel, and watches and jewellery beats. She currently oversees both the print and digital editions of Prestige Singapore magazine, and has a keen interest in luxury lifestyle, environmental conservation, private wealth and corporate leadership.

