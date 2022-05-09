Social Scene: Opening night of Louis Vuitton’s 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries exhibition

By Yanni Tan
09 May 2022
Social Scene: Opening night of Louis Vuitton’s 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries exhibition
Social Scene: Opening night of Louis Vuitton’s 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries exhibition

The most large-scale international event to hit our shores over the past two years, Louis Vuitton’s public trunk exhibition drew an endless stream of visitors over its run throughout April.

Originally conceived to celebrate Louis Vuitton’s bicentennial birthday, the exclusive 200 trunks were presented as a collective of vessels that embody aspirations, abstract concepts and artistic expressions for guests to experience up close. Among the luminaries gracing the show’s opening night were our local society scene’s A-listers, all dressed to the nines, including our cover personality last month, Amber Lee.

This story first appeared in the May 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore

Yanni Tan

Yanni Tan began her journalistic career as a rookie reporter at a local newspaper, covering lifestyle, crime and education. She has since chalked up 20 years of writing and editing experience at a variety of women’s and luxury magazines, mainly in the features, travel, and watches and jewellery beats. She currently oversees both the print and digital editions of Prestige Singapore magazine, and has a keen interest in luxury lifestyle, environmental conservation, private wealth and corporate leadership.
