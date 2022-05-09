Social Scene: Opening night of Louis Vuitton’s 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries exhibition

The most large-scale international event to hit our shores over the past two years, Louis Vuitton’s public trunk exhibition drew an endless stream of visitors over its run throughout April.

Originally conceived to celebrate Louis Vuitton’s bicentennial birthday, the exclusive 200 trunks were presented as a collective of vessels that embody aspirations, abstract concepts and artistic expressions for guests to experience up close. Among the luminaries gracing the show’s opening night were our local society scene’s A-listers, all dressed to the nines, including our cover personality last month, Amber Lee.

This story first appeared in the May 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.