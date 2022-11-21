Cover Story: Susanna Kang on her fierce and fabulous style

Society doyenne and philanthropist SUSANNA KANG, who is crowned our Tastemaker Award winner for the Prestige Ball 2022, speaks her mind on her fearless and fabulous sense of style.
“I am who I am; simple but yet fun. My taste expresses my free spirit, my sense of adventure and very emotive self. I’m known to be ‘drama or pyjamas’ because I never feel the pressure to impress. To me, style is a presence – a certain je ne sais quoi, as the French call it.”
“Good taste is subjective, intuitive and a pure way to express one’s inner soul – not just in aesthetics but demeanour. It could be inborn or acquired to a certain extent, but most importantly, it is something magical. It’s a form of leadership that people admire and some will follow. However, it is always best to be yourself.”
“I live my life thankful, grateful and appreciative of graces bestowed on me and my family. I strive to be happier and hope to make people happier too. I have worked hard, made some good investments, and now I don’t seek much beyond good health and good relationships with my loved ones. I’m not Miss Universe, but I sincerely pray all the time for world peace!”
“Having taken courses by GIA and Gubelin, I have come to develop a deep admiration for haute joaillerie – for the design, workmanship and the use of natural precious stones. To me, Cartier is the premier brand in its expertise in marrying the traditional with modernity, as well as its illustrious heritage, exemplary craftsmanship and masterful showcase of gems. My soul is from the Old World – I invest in such rare, tangible assets.”
“Among Cartier’s most emblematic designs, my favourites include the Tutti Frutti and the Crocodile necklace originally made in 1975 for Mexican actress and femme fatale María Félix. The Tutti Frutti is a most exquisite collection of jewels featuring blue sapphires, emeralds and rubies that blend French savoir faire with Indian-inspired royal designs. As for the Crocodile, it is wonderfully ironic that while the creature symbolises strength, the necklace is so supple that every joint moves. Even if you were to look at its belly hidden under the necklace, its depiction is completely lifelike.”
This story first appeared in the November 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore