Sweat In The City: ‘The Caviar King’ Benjamin Goh on his love for cycling

Among his friends and on Instagram, Benjamin Goh is known as The Caviar King.

The moniker is apt for the owner of one-Michelin-starred restaurant 28 Wilkie and CEO and co-founder of Caviar Colony, who is also a connoisseur of the finer things in life. But he also strives for some balance. Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic hit Singapore, Benjamin has turned into an avid cyclist, even starting a new Instagram account @caviarkingrides to document his adventures.

When and how did you get into cycling?

I rekindled my cycling hobby during the pandemic because a friend of mine asked me to take up the sport with him.

You knew you were addicted when…

I realised I was wearing more lycra jerseys than normal clothes.

What has been your biggest purchase for this hobby?

A limited-edition Officina Battaglin 40th anniversary Portofino bike that cost a five-figure sum. Only 70 custom pieces are available worldwide and the number I chose is No. 68/70. It is customised with “The Caviar King” on the frame as well as a Michelin star symbol for when my restaurant was awarded one last year.

What does your ideal ride look like?

It will always start around 5.30am and we will loop around the Singapore island, covering at least 120 to 160km. This time of the day is best as most people are still in slumber and there is less traffic. Most importantly, I can catch the beautiful sunrise at the Woodlands Waterfront.

What did you discover about yourself, or Singapore, on your rides?

It would have to be the Lorong Halus Red Bridge. Its red colour is so pretty and reminds me of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

Tell me about your bicycle collection so far.

Currently I have 10 bikes and am waiting for six to 10 more to arrive in the next 12 months. I am especially looking forward to receiving another Officina Battaglin Founder Edition bike, of which there are only five in the world, as well as a custom carbon one from Irish brand FiftyOne Bikes due to arrive in March.

ART DIRECTION: AUDREY CHAN | PHOTOGRAPHY: JOEL LOW | HAIR & MAKE-UP: ZOEL TEE

This story first appeared in the February 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.