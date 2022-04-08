Tia Mowry posted a no-filter video and opened up about the pressure to be perfect

Trying out filters on social media can be fun, but it can also mess with your head. As a reminder that seeking perfection — through the photos you post or the way you act — is overrated, Tia Mowry just shared a carefree, filter-free video of herself.

Mowry recently took to Instagram to share the seemingly no-makeup and filter-free video. Appropriately set to “Way 2 Sexy” by Drake, the clip features Mowry leaning into the camera before dancing and blowing a kiss.

Tia Mowry opens up about the pressure of looking perfect

In the caption of her IG post, the Sister, Sister alum explained what motivated her to skip out on makeup and editing. “We all know the feeling,” she wrote. “That pressure for us to always be perfect. You know what I’m talking about, the societal pressure for us to act, look, speak the right way… the list goes on. I’m here to tell you that you should always be authentic, be real, and be unapologetically YOU. Whatever that feels and looks like to you. #UnfilteredChallenge.”

Fans were quick to light up Mowry’s comments, praising the mom of two for keeping it real, when so much on social media is glossy, unrelatable, and downright unattainable.

“I love your energy and the positivity you bring to the platform,” one user wrote. “Even if I’m having a bad day, just seeing a post from you helps lighten the load a bit. Thank you for being 100% you??.” Another echoed those same sentiments, writing, “Yes, Beautiful!!! I appreciate that you are real and authentically and unapologetically YOU!!! I am on this path with you ???.”

As Mowry points out, it’s easy to get caught up in comparing yourself to others, and to lose sight of the fact that you’re already perfection without filters, editing, and strategic lighting and angles. Here’s hoping her post inspires others to join in on the #UnfilteredChallenge trend, because bare, unretouched images will never get old.

