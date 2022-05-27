Tiffany Haddish’s bathing routine involves ‘programming the water’ to remove negative energy

When it comes to self care, Tiffany Haddish means serious business. ICYMI, the 42-year-old comedian and actress was recently Byrdie‘s digital cover star. In an interview with the publication, she opened up about how she practices self care, which includes living life authentically and talking to her water before taking a bath. Yes, you read that right.

In an attempt to make her bathing routine more meditative and spiritual, Haddish uses the water as a tool to cleanse physically, spiritually, and emotionally, she explained to the publication. “I call it programming the water,” she said during the interview. “I program the water to get me jobs. I program the water to bring me adventures. Whatever energy you put out, that’s what you get back.”

How Tiffany Haddish’s programming the water routine

Haddish’s routine is similar to the practice of manifestation, which involves thinking and acting in alignment with what you want. Here’s how it works: Before stepping into a bath of warm water, Haddish hovers over the tub and speaks directly to the water to ask for whatever she needs that day. She begins by asking, “Did you hear me, water?” she said to the publication. “It’s your job to take all the negative pain and suffering away from this body and replace it with love and healing energy.”

Haddish also asks the water to help with her romantic relationships. “Take this man’s energy off of me. I’m not going to think about this man ever again, water,” she’ll say, according to the recent interview. Other times, she’ll even shout at the water, saying, “Water, you are going to take away my bad attitude. Replace it with kindness, humility, [and] funniness,” Haddish told Byrdie.

Once she enters the tub of water, she might allow herself to cry and feel all the negative emotions she’s trying to remove. “I imagine all that pain just going down the drain,” she said in the interview. “Sometimes, there’s a little ring around the tub, and I’m like, ‘Ooh, look at all that negativity.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish)

While there’s limited research on the benefits of bathing — let alone the effects of speaking to water before bathing in it — the practice seems to work for Haddish. But it’s not the only way she takes care of herself. She’s also big on living her life unapologetically. “When I was trying to be something I wasn’t, my soul was screaming at me,” said the Girls Trip actress during the recent interview. “Living inauthentically is bad for the soul.”

Part of her journey to live authentically also involved shaving her head, which helped her get to know herself on a new level, she told Byrdie. “It’s really important to know who you are, to know every nook and cranny of your body, and [my head was] the one part of my body I didn’t know,” said Haddish. Shaving her head for the first time in July 2020 was the “best feeling,” she said. “[It was] the most sensations I ever felt. The most alive I ever felt. And then I was jealous of every bald-headed man I’ve ever seen,” she joked in the interview.

Whether it’s talking to her water before unwinding in a bath or shaving her head to explore different parts of herself, Haddish appears to know exactly how to take care of herself. It’s a friendly reminder of the importance of self care, which can look for everyone is different.

This story first appeared on www.shape.com

(Main and Feature Image Credit: Shutterstock Images)

© 2021 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved. Licensed from Shape.com and published with permission of Meredith Corporation. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited.

Shape and the Shape Logo are registered trademarks of Meredith Corporation. Used under License.