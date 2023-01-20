Wenceslas Wedrychowski, General Manager of Varlhona Asia Pacific, on how the chocolate brand has evolved

As French chocolatier Valrhona achieves a great milestone with its 100th anniversary, its Asia-Pacific general manager WENCESLAS WEDRYCHOWSKI tells us how the brand has endured the times to become synonymous with greatness.

Surrounded by wonderful chocolate creations at the 100th anniversary celebration of Valrhona, I can’t help but pose this question to Wenceslas Wedrychowski, general manager of Valrhona Asia Pacific: “Do you ever tire of being around so much chocolate?”

Wenceslas replies charmingly, “No, never. It has become part of my daily routine now. It’s in my blood. Especially having kids; they ask me for chocolates every morning!”

It is amazing to learn that Valrhona has been around for a century. The chocolatier was founded in 1922, when pastry chef Albéric Guironnet set up a workshop in the Rhône Valley, the French region after which he would name his business. There, he devoted his business to serving his fellow flavour creatives.

Today, these cocoa partners, suppliers, pastry chefs, bakers, chocolatiers, ice-cream makers, creators and connoisseurs are still working with Valrhona to make the cocoa industry fair and sustainable to inspire creative, ethical gastronomy.

The subject of maintaining an equitable cocoa industry that is also sustainable is one that is close to the brand’s heart and attributes to its longevity. In January 2020, Valrhona received its B Corporation status, a certification that recognises the world’s most committed companies that put equal emphasis on economic, societal and environmental performance.

The roadmap to getting there wasn’t easy, but the company first formalised its sustainable development strategy in 2002 via its Live Long programme. Ever since, Valrhona has defined itself as a company whose mission statement “Together, good becomes better” has become its main principle.

By ensuring that 100 per cent of its cocoa beans can be traced back to their original plots, Valrhona stays in touch with its 17,215 partner producers. The Valrhona Foundation also improves the living conditions of the plantation workers. It gives their children access to education and guides them towards sustainable agricultural practices so that the supply chain is deforestation-free and biodiversity is preserved.

Valrhona has also enacted a daily commitment to making gastronomy more ethical – by initiating a collective movement to bring together everyone working in gastronomy to challenge the status quo and invent new ways of doing things.

So that all involved can participate and drive change, The Ethical Gastronomy Handbook was created. In addition, the book Reasonable Indulgence by Valrhona’s experimental pastry chef Frédéric Bau also provides recipes for pastries containing fewer calories and are more ethical. To celebrate its centennial, Valrhona has debuted the new Komuntu 80 per cent chocolate. All of this, says Wenceslas, is the open secret of how the chocolatier has evolved and grown stronger through the years, especially when it comes to maintaining consistency and quality.

“If you taste one of our iconic chocolates, Guanaja, you will be surprised to learn that the 70 per cent dark chocolate was first invented in 1986. It sparked a revolution for being the world’s most bitter chocolate back then. Thirty-six years later, it still maintains the same taste profile and quality. How amazing is that?