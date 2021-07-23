Chopard collaborates on a campaign featuring seven ‘Happy Women‘, famous friends of the brand from around the world who embody the free-spirited attitude of its Happy Diamonds. Among them are Bollywood’s Deepika Padukone, actress Sadie Sink from Stranger Things, and Korean actress Jung Ryeo-Won.

Deepika, who is not just a critically acclaimed actress but a producer and philanthropist, is known for her humility and honesty. The actress of films like Padmavat and Love Aaj Kaal candidly speaks about her personal mental health, which in turn is helping to transform the landscape of mental health in India.

She describes the fragility and strength of the mind as “To accept the highs and the lows. To embrace the various emotions that we are challenged with every single day. And to live a life that is fuelled by authenticity and purpose.”

Wearing the Happy Sport 33mm watch paired with jewellery from the Happy Spirit and Happy Hearts collections, Deepika smiles for Chopard’s latest campaign.

These beautiful ‘Happy Diamonds’ are manifestations of joie de vivre, the simple enjoyment of life itself. It was Caroline Scheufele‘s mother, Karin who once said, “Diamonds are happier when they are free”.

And as for what makes Deepika Padukone happy, she shares: