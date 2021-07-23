Chopard collaborates on a campaign featuring seven ‘Happy Women‘, famous friends of the brand from around the world who embody the free-spirited attitude of its Happy Diamonds. Among them are Bollywood’s Deepika Padukone, actress Sadie Sink from Stranger Things, and Korean actress Jung Ryeo-Won.
Deepika, who is not just a critically acclaimed actress but a producer and philanthropist, is known for her humility and honesty. The actress of films like Padmavat and Love Aaj Kaal candidly speaks about her personal mental health, which in turn is helping to transform the landscape of mental health in India.
She describes the fragility and strength of the mind as “To accept the highs and the lows. To embrace the various emotions that we are challenged with every single day. And to live a life that is fuelled by authenticity and purpose.”
Wearing the Happy Sport 33mm watch paired with jewellery from the Happy Spirit and Happy Hearts collections, Deepika smiles for Chopard’s latest campaign.
These beautiful ‘Happy Diamonds’ are manifestations of joie de vivre, the simple enjoyment of life itself. It was Caroline Scheufele‘s mother, Karin who once said, “Diamonds are happier when they are free”.
And as for what makes Deepika Padukone happy, she shares:
My happiness tip is to try and be present and mindful. More importantly, to try and live a life that is fuelled by authenticity, purpose and empathy.
Family, friends, food and chocolate!
The biggest giggles of my life are with my sister, my husband, my friends and my ‘Glam Team’. They truly understood me and always make me laugh and giggle.
I personally believe time, empathy and forgiveness are ways of letting go. Of course, it is easier said than done. However, it isn’t impossible.
The core values and the simplicity with which I have been brought up are parts of my inner child that I deeply cherish and hold on to very dearly.
Dancing diamonds for me evoke a sense of joy, happiness and liberation.
My Happy Sport watch makes me feel elegant; while the dancing diamonds evoke a sense of joy and liberation.
My most favourite Happy Diamonds piece of jewellery at the moment is the Happy Sport watch with a gold and diamond face with an elegant black leather strap.
Chopard, for me, is classic and elegant. And yet, it has had the ability to penetrate and stay relevant through the generations; truly making it one of the most iconic luxury brands in the world!
I’d style my Happy Sport Watch with elegant jewellery from the Happy Spirit collection.
(All images: Chopard)
This story first appeared in Prestige Malaysia.