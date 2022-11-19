Who is the richest Kardashian and how much do they earn?

Whether you have been able to keep up with the Kardashians and Jenners or are simply astonished by the family’s staggering wealth and plush lifestyle, there is no denying that Kris Jenner and her daughters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Robert ‘Rob’ Kardashian Jr are a powerful clan. While they are the OGs of reality shows, one of them is the richest Kardashian and has a jaw-dropping net worth with an illustrious business empire.

Many might say that these siblings are famous just for being out there, but when it comes to strategic business ventures, high-end brand endorsements, modelling assignments and a massive social media and red carpet presence, only a few can match their bar. Be it Kylie’s cosmetics brand, Kylie Cosmetics, Kim’s underwear, loungewear and shapewear brand, SKIMS, or the family’s reality TV show, the Kardashian-Jenner clan knows how to grab global attention.

Started in 2007, the iconic reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, came to an end after 20 successful seasons in 2021, while the second season of The Kardashians wrapped up in November 2022. Giving fans and followers some iconic pop culture moments, the shows have helped the entire Kardashian-Jenner family amass huge wealth, with the former being one of the highest-grossing reality shows of all time.

Who is the richest Kardashian-Jenner and how much each of them makes

Kim Kardashian

With a vast business empire, innumerable brand endorsement deals, head-turning fashion moments and controversies surrounding her personal life, Kim Kardashian is not just a superstar in the US but also a global celebrity who personifies opulence and luxury.

As per Forbes, Kim has a net worth of 1.8 billion, as of 15 November 2022. The self-made billionaire has snowballed her TV-show stardom into such a massive empire by building a mobile video game called Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, a beauty line called KKW Beauty and a clothing brand of active shapewear, SKIMS.

Kim launched KKW Beauty in 2017. The company garnered a whopping sale of USD 100 million in its first year, according to Parade. This was followed by the launch of SKIMS in 2019.

The following year, she sold 20 percent of her stakes in KKW Beauty to Coty for USD 200 million and her remaining 72 percent stakes are valued at a staggering USD 500 million, according to Harper’s Bazaar. The richest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family now has a stake worth USD 225 million at SKIMS, says the same publication.

She also raised a round of USD 240 million in early 2022 for SKIMS, which amounted to a valuation of nearly USD 3.2 billion.

Kim also owns some of the most expensive assets to her credit whose value runs into millions — from a monochrome USD 20 million home in Hidden Hills to a fleet of luxury cars that includes a Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4, a Rolls Royce Phantom and an Aston Martin DB9.

She was married to Kanye West, who now officially goes by the name Ye, from 2014 to 2021.

Kylie Jenner

Following Kim K is Kylie Jenner, whose net worth stands at USD 600 million as per Forbes, as of 14 June 2022.

In 2019, a Forbes‘ article named her the ‘youngest self-made billionaire,’ but after the dust over the controversies around her net worth settled down, it was reported that she was worth USD 900 million at that time.

Kylie launched Kylie Lip Kits in 2015 with USD 250,000 from her modelling career. The company was rebranded as Kylie Cosmetics the following year. She later sold its majority stake of 51 percent to Coty, Inc. in 2019 for USD 600 million and brought home USD 540 million, before taxes. Kylie continues to hold about 44 percent stakes in the makeup brand. Her other associate labels include Kylie Skin, Kylie Swim and Kylie Baby.

Kylie Jenner has been in a long-time on-and-off relationship with Travis Scott. The power couple shares two children — a daughter Stormy Webster, born in February 2018, and a baby son named Baby Webster in February 2022.

Kris Jenner

The mother of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings, Kris Jenner’s net worth, as per a Forbes article, is estimated at USD 200 million. The self-proclaimed momager is the personal manager for all her children and charges a handsome 10 percent cut from all their brands and projects.

She was also an executive producer of the family’s reality television show Keeping With The Kardashians, for which she charged USD 1,00,000 per episode, contributing heavily to Kris’ net worth. Being a celebrity in her own right, Kris has authored a cookbook named In The Kitchen With Kris and has even penned an autobiography titled Kris Jenner… And All Things Kardashian.

Kris married Robert Kardashian, O.J. Simpson’s defence lawyer and attorney, during his 1995 murder trial, in 1978. However, after having the four Kardashian children, the pair called it quits in 1991. Robert passed away in 2003 at the age of 53 after battling cancer.

Kris started dating Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner, who then used to go by Bruce Jenner. In 1991, the two tied the knot and had two children Kendall and Kylie. They parted ways in 2015; the same year, Bruce Jenner came out as transgender.

Kourtney Kardashian

With an estimated value of USD 65 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, as on 16 November 2022, Kourtney is the eldest of the Kardashians. From reality shows to brand endorsements, launching her own lifestyle brand and an e-commerce site called Poosh, she is a star in her own right.

The eldest daughter of Kris and Robert Kardashian makes the majority of her fortune from Keeping Up With The Kardashians. However, health and wellness brand Poosh, collaborations with the likes of Coca-Cola, clothing line DASH, which she has launched with her sisters, and collaborations with Kylie for her cosmetics range — all add to Kourtney’s net worth.

In 2022, Kourtney grabbed headlines when she married Travis Barker, a Blink-182 drummer, in a lavish Italian wedding. His net worth also stands at a whopping USD 50 million as per Celebrity Net Worth and some of his opulent assets include million-dollar mansions in Cheviot Hills and Calabasas, music royalties and the clothing range Famous Stars and Straps.

The two have three children each. While Barker shares two daughters and a son with his former wife Shanna Moakler, Kourtney has her children with ex-Scott Disick.

Khloe Kardashian

Once the underdog of the family, Khloe has proven herself to be worthy of the stardom that she has received and stands tall with her other successful sisters. According to a Parade report, Khloe Kardashian’s net worth is estimated to be around USD 50 million.

Besides the family reality show, the youngest Kardashian also owes her wealth to the show Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian (2017), a fragrance line and brand endorsements as well as her own lifestyle brand, Good American, which launched in 2018 and deals in denim apparel. The mother of two is also an executive producer of the true-crime series Twisted Sisters (2018).

In 2009, Khloe got hitched to NBA star Lamar Odom but got divorced four years later. She has been in an on-off relationship with another NBA player, Tristan Thompson, with whom she has two children — a daughter True Thompson, born in 2018, and a son, born in 2022.

Kendall Jenner

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Kendall’s net worth stands at USD 45 million, as on 16 November 2022. The supermodel and bona fide fashionista was named the highest-paid model for the second time by Forbes in 2018, when she pocketed USD 22.5 million through contracts with high-end luxury brands like Marc Jacobs, Givenchy and Karl Lagerfeld. In fact, some of Kendall Jenner’s highest-paid deals came from Estée Lauder, Adidas and Calvin Klein.

She may not be among the top wealthiest Kardashians, but her stint in the family reality show, collaborations with Kylie for her cosmetics brand and Kendall’s own tequila brand named 818, which she founded in 2021, all contribute to her enormous wealth.

If these aren’t enough, some of her assets and other investments will surely raise your eyebrows. She reportedly owns a fleet of luxury cars, including Bentley Continental GT, Ferrari Roma, Rolls-Royce Ghost, Audi RS Q8, Range Rover Autobiography and Mercedes-Benz G-Class; three luxury yachts and 10 prime real estate properties.

Bonus mention

Caitlyn Jenner

Olympics decathlon star Bruce Jenner, now known as Caitlyn Jenner has a reported net worth of a staggering USD 100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Besides appearances in Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she also makes handsome figures from her own show I am Cait on E! and from her memoir titled Secrets of My Life. When it comes to endorsements, Caitlyn is also deeply involved with makeup giant MAC.

(Main and feature image: Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram)