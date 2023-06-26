Full Throttle: Kim Lim on propelling her business into rapid fire growth

Kim Lim is glowing. Dressed in a silk shirt and matching shorts, she arrives on our set au naturale – yet light bounces off her from top to toe. She is well and truly a walking advertisement of her business.

Great efforts are made to assemble her dream team for the day, which includes a masseuse. Despite all her asks and her status, she has an easy charm and a laidback presence. She has no qualms in sharing personal anecdotes with a room full of people, and often breaks out into guffaws. But place her in front of the camera, and her professionalism takes over.

“Let’s do it!” shouts Kim with every outfit change. Shots are done within minutes, and we wrap up the photoshoot in two hours. Her efficiency is admirable, and a testament to her work ethic.

Kim dived into the world of beauty in 2019, with the launch of hair loss treatment centre Papilla Haircare, two years after giving birth to her now six-year-old son Kyden. Under her holding company, KLHealth Group, she opened Papilla Haircare Home Care Products; medispa Illumia Therapeutics; aesthetics clinic Illumia Medical; and her skincare brand Illumiaskin.

Four years into the business, she shows no signs of slowing down.

“This year has just been filled with work, work, work,” says Kim, over an email interview. These days, her Instagram feed and stories often place her at glamorous locations all over the world. “I’m constantly on the hunt for new techniques and technologies, and speaking with industry experts to find the latest gems that I can bring home to Singapore.

I ask if there are plans for expansion abroad. “It is still a work in progress, but everything is going in the right direction. Expanding overseas means starting from scratch, from market research to forging connections.”

According to Kim, the path to success begins with the building of brand awareness. “We will start by launching our products through our e-commerce platforms. Priced competitively, they offer an accessible entry point for consumers in the region to experience the worlds of Illumia and Papilla.”

Across KLHealth’s brands, new initiatives are also being introduced. “Where do I even start? This year is a whirlwind of new with all my brands,” she announces.

At Illumia Therapeutics, two new machines have been introduced. “We are the first to bring in the Cryo Fat Freeze Treatment, which does wonders for face-lifting and body sculpting.” Under Illumiaskin, Kim is also launching a new sunscreen and a full range of skincare products. “You can expect travel essentials and summer must-haves, so stay tuned.”

Over at Illumia Medical, customers can expect the latest medical aesthetics technologies. “We are also introducing new enhancement techniques and revamping the skincare line.”

At Papilla Haircare, a new hair supplement and treatments are in the works. True to her reputation for putting KLHealth’s treatments to the test first, Kim adds, “These new treatments and protocols usually take time, as I need to personally try them out and make sure they work.”

For anyone less intrepid, these consecutive launches may prove one too many, but Kim is eager to make her mark on the beauty and aesthetics industry. Her extensive study of the beauty industry since the age of 19 and unfettered access to global sought-after treatments simply bolster this determination. “I want us to be the market trendsetter,” she declares.

As the daughter of Singaporean billionaire investor and tycoon Peter Lim, it’s not surprising that she has adopted an aggressive business acumen from her father. “A lot of our business talks happen over the dining table, so, if I’m present, I usually learn something. But we also have a different approach when it comes to running a business. He is a patient man but I’m all for speed.”

POWER DOWN

Kim may be moving at a breakneck pace, but she is well-versed at slowing down when needed. Referencing last year’s blockbuster film, Kim says: “Sometimes, it’s really everything, everywhere, all at once for me. I’d feel overwhelmed and cannot think straight. That’s when I hit pause, and spend time with my loved ones and myself.”

One way she does this is through her new routine of walking home from the office. “It’s nice to take in all the sounds and sights, and it makes me appreciate my surroundings more. If you think about it, walking to a destination is just like life. Things don’t happen instantly, but, step by step, you will get there.”

Going off the grid also helps her stay inspired. “When I get a creative block, I get off my phone and social media to physically connect with the people around me and be present in the moment.”

Kim, who has spoken openly about the diagnosis of her bipolar personality disorder, also makes it a point to prioritise her mental health. A crucial move, considering that the past year has seen her embroiled in the public breakdown of her second marriage.

“Mental wellness is a lifelong journey, and it’s about making a conscious effort to form decisions that are good for myself. Surrounding myself with positive people who have good intentions is one of them.”

Her support systems are also what aid her juggle between entrepreneurship and motherhood. “I believe there is a time and place for everything. Right now, my priority is work but I’m thankful for the support system I have at home.”

Fortified by the pillars of support in her loved ones and team, Kim is confident in her own capabilities. “Sometimes, it boils down to me trusting my own instincts. There will always be a lot of voices and different opinions. I’ll heed the sound ones, but I trust my judgement and go with what I believe in.”

Part of this means trusting the process. “I focus on what’s within my control. Everything will eventually fall into place.”

In-between shots, our fashion director Johnny Khoo compliments her as he examines the images on the laptop screen before him. And Kim responds, “I leave it all in your hands. I just do what I need to do.”

Fashion Direction JOHNNY KHOO

Art Direction AUDREY CHAN

Photography JOEL LOW

Fashion Styling JACQUIE ANG

Hair RYAN YAP/PASSION

Make-Up SHAUN LEE, USING CLE DE PEAU

Photography Assistance EDDIE TEO

Fashion Assistance SIT SHI JIE

Top image credits: Coat, Dolce & Gabbana; bustier, Year of Ours at Net-A-Porter.com; skirt, Norma Kamali at Net-A-Porter.com; fingerless gloves, stylist’s own

