Salina Chai on the craft of creation and the future of influencing

Although petite, Salina commands attention with her polished ensembles and sleek, shoulder-length hair.

In person, she is polite and friendly to a fault. Little wonder why she’s the darling of many luxury brands.

The fashion and beauty digital creator sits at the helm of her own brand, producing and curating digital social media content.

Salina, who officially kickstarted her journey eight years ago, began with the intention of sharing her daily outfits on Instagram. “After some time, I developed a deep interest in fashion and content creation. I have always loved styling my own outfits and enjoyed the process of picking out the best look. Over the years, my love for fashion grew and my account started getting a lot of interest, with people commenting that they love what I wear. This little hobby of mine eventually became an extension of myself and laid the groundwork for me to develop a career in.”

Salina’s Instagram feed is a satisfying spectrum of neutrals, blacks and whites – much like the clothes she wears. It’s not hard to find Salina on your TikTok FYP (For You Page) either. She shares that video creation on the platform as well as on Instagram reels was the tipping point for the growth of her audience. “With these platforms becoming increasingly popular, it has made it much easier for videos to be picked up by the algorithm and subsequently be able to provide for a wider audience.”

Compare her content on both platforms and you’ll notice distinct differences. “The content that I put up on TikTok is more personal (such as vlogs and styling videos with a touch of humourous content) whereas my Instagram is more about my creative work and fashion videos. I think it all comes down to the execution of the content. I feel that it’s important to think about the target audience and which particular type of video will be well received on each platform.”

Salina, who regularly produces content for storied fashion houses, says she loves working with luxury brands that have a heritage. “This includes the history of the houses, creative direction and story behind the brand, aesthetics and modern appeal of their heritage. I also pick out pieces and palettes and textures when creating content that align with my personal aesthetics. I do also believe in mixing luxury, and high street and cult brands. If I were to shoot a specific collection for a luxury brand that is known for loud colours, I would style them accordingly to pay homage to their roots or mix an iconic bag with some pieces from labels like The Frankie Shop or Alaia.”

With the influencer market more saturated than ever as more social media platforms joining the fray, I ask Salina how she chooses to stand out. “It’s important to develop and offer your own style and taste in each of the work that you do. Essentially, that is what your audience will want to see. An authentic piece of work that encapsulates the essence of your own brand.”

Still, she believes in a future where influencing is only the beginning. “With the speed of technological advancements, the number of social media applications is only going to increase and the way people consume content is also going to evolve. With artificial intelligence and the latest innovations, I think the process of content creation will change and the landscape will become even more exciting in the next few years.

At the moment, Salina is working on a few exciting campaigns, styling series for her TikTok and most excitingly of all for us who love long-form videos: content for her new YouTube page.





Fashion direction Johnny Khoo

Videography Joel Low

Fashion styling Jacquie Ang

Hair Edward Chong, using Oribe

Make-up Clarence Lee, using Nars

Videography assistance Kevin Khng

Fashion Assistance Louis Chua